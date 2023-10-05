Argophilia’s Pick for the Top Five Best Budget Airlines

Finding affordable flights is a top priority for many passengers, especially when traveling abroad or on a shoestring budget. Luckily, several budget airlines offer excellent service and great value for money. We have compiled a list of the best budget airlines for you to choose from when you want to travel to your dream destinations without breaking the bank.

Southwest Airlines (IATA: WN, ICAO: SWA, Callsign: SOUTHWEST) has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. As of 2021, Southwest operates flights to more than 100 destinations across 42 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Since December 2022, Southwest Airlines has a fleet of 771 aircraft serving destinations in the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Southwest exclusively offers economy-class seating and does not have business or first-class cabins on its planes. However, passengers enjoy certain perks, such as two free checked bags per person and the ability to change their flight up to 10 minutes before departure without additional fees. Southwest provides complimentary nonalcoholic beverages during the flight, and passengers can purchase alcoholic drinks for $6 to $7 each. Additionally, complimentary snacks are available on all Southwest flights.

Ryanair (IATA: FR, ICAO: RYR, Callsign: RYANAIR) is one of Europe’s most well-known budget airlines. Ryanair’s headquarters are in Swords, Dublin, Ireland. With a fleet of over 500 planes, the company operates in more than 40 countries across Europe, North Africa (Morocco), and the Middle East (Israel and Jordan). Offering a no-frills travel experience, Ryanair allows passengers to pay for additional perks (like extra legroom, front seats, standard seats, etc.), which may result in unexpected charges beyond the initial budget fee.

AirAsia (IATA: AK, ICAO: AXM, Callsign: RED CAP) is a multinational company headquartered near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is a leading budget airline in Asia, offering affordable flights to various destinations in 25 countries. Their extensive network allows travelers to explore popular cities and hidden gems without breaking the bank. AirAsia also provides different fare options to suit different needs and budgets. Considered a global benchmark of airline excellence, AirAsia has been crowned the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 for the 13th consecutive year.

jetBlue (IATA: B6, JBU: AXM, Callsign: JETBLUE) is a budget airline based in the neighborhood of Long Island City in the borough of Queens, New York City. jetBlue offers a pleasant flying experience at affordable prices. Additionally, they provide complimentary snacks and beverages on their flights, ensuring a satisfying journey.

Aegean Airlines (IATA: B6, JBU: AXM, Callsign: JETBLUE), based in Athens, is Greece’s flagship carrier and the biggest airline in the country. Since June 2010, it has been a member of the Star Alliance. It offers scheduled and charter flights to 135 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Traveling on a budget doesn’t mean compromising on quality or service. These top five budget airlines offer affordable fares, extensive route networks, and excellent customer service.