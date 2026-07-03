One of Crete’s leading tourism destinations is investing in something more valuable than new hotel rooms—its future workforce.

Beginning with the 2026–2027 school year, the Municipality of Hersonissos will welcome a new Day Vocational High School (EPAL) in Gournes Pediados, following the official government decision published in the Government Gazette.

The new school reflects the area’s growing need for skilled professionals in tourism, business, technology, and agri-food industries.

Tourism Takes a Seat in the Classroom

Students enrolled in the new EPAL will be able to study tourism as part of the Administration and Economics sector.

The curriculum will cover subjects including:

Tourism business management

Hotel and hospitality operations

Financial management

Marketing

Contemporary tourism trends

The goal is to equip students with practical knowledge and professional skills that match the needs of one of Greece’s most tourism-dependent regions.

Education Meets the Local Economy

The new school will initially operate with three academic sectors:

Administration and Economics

Information Technology

Agriculture, Food and Environment

Together, these disciplines reflect the industries that shape Hersonissos and much of northern Crete.

Rather than forcing young people to leave the area to pursue vocational education, the municipality hopes the new school will provide local students with opportunities to build careers close to home.

While tourism is expected to become one of the school’s strongest areas of study, officials stress that the EPAL also supports the region’s wider economy through technology and agricultural education.

Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis described the school’s creation as an investment in both local youth and the municipality’s long-term development, thanking the Ministry of Education and regional education authorities for supporting the project.