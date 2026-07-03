Morosini Fountain Restoration Saga Continues

Heraklion Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos officially proposed moving the Morosini Fountain maintenance to November 1, 2026.

The municipality agreed to cover any extra financial costs resulting from pushing the schedule past the peak tourist season.

Officials are now exploring the possibility of making the historic fountain flow with water once again.

A Rare Victory for Common Sense at the Loggia

On Friday, July 3, a rather miraculous event occurred at the Loggia. Heraklion Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos sat down with Maria Mertzanis, the Head of the Directorate of Conservation of Ancient and Modern Monuments, along with various Ministry of Culture officials. The agenda? Figuring out how to fix a 17th-century masterpiece without wrapping it in metal poles while thousands of tourists are trying to take selfies. In a stunning display of basic logistical planning, the Mayor officially proposed moving the maintenance works to November 1, 2026. This brilliant maneuver ensures the scaffolding will only appear after the summer crowds have flown home, sparing the city from a self-inflicted visual disaster.

A Curious Definition of “Accessible”

If the proposal is approved, the Lions Fountain will remain accessible throughout the summer of 2026.

Accessible, however, is doing some heavy lifting here.

Visitors will indeed be able to admire Heraklion’s most famous monument in all its current glory: an empty basin, rust stains running down centuries-old stonework, and enough pigeon droppings to convince ornithologists that the site has become an unofficial bird sanctuary.

Technically, the fountain is open. Functionally, it’s a fountain that has forgotten the fountain part. No water. No movement. Just a magnificent Venetian monument patiently waiting for someone to remember that fountains were originally designed to do more than collect dust and pigeon opinions.

The irony isn’t that conservation is necessary—it absolutely is.

The irony is that visitors currently arrive expecting one of Crete’s most iconic landmarks and instead find what could generously be described as a very historic dry bowl.

The Municipality Picks Up the Tab

Delaying a state-funded project usually triggers a bureaucratic nightmare of finger-pointing. To smooth over the timeline shift, Mayor Kalokairinos offered a highly practical concession: the Municipality of Heraklion will cover any additional expenses resulting from this schedule change. It is a small price to pay to avoid the international embarrassment of hiding the city’s most famous landmark during its most profitable months. Furthermore, the Mayor suggested exploring the feasibility of restoring the fountain’s original function—making water actually flow from the lions again, rather than just serving as a dry stone resting spot for pigeons.

The Ministry’s Vision of Wet Stone

Maria Mertzanis took the floor to walk the attendees through the exhaustive studies conducted on the monument. She detailed the severe wear and tear the structure has endured and outlined the specific methodology chosen for its restoration. The primary objective, she noted, is to restore the monument’s historical relationship with water. She also reminded the room that the Ministry of Culture has already invested heavily in this conservation effort, presumably to ensure the stone lions look their best for the upcoming autumn crowds.

Wrapping up the meeting with a touch of philosophical civic duty, Mertzanis offered a reminder about the nature of public heritage and the necessity of different government branches actually talking to each other.

“Monuments belong to the people and collaboration is important, as what is not done jointly is not sustainable,” Mertzanis stated.