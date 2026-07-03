Heraklion Airport Recorded 3.47 Million Passengers from January to June

- Heraklion Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” processed over 3.47 million passengers in the first half of 2026.
- International arrivals jumped by 7% in the first six months, easily offsetting a slight dip in domestic flights.
- Germany remains the undisputed top source market for Crete, followed closely by the UK and France.
Monthly and Half-Year Totals:
- Total June 2026 Passengers: 1,428,005 (a 1.93% increase from June 2025)
- Total First Half 2026 Passengers: 3,473,938 (a 5.95% increase from H1 2025)
- June International Arrivals: 637,914 (up 1.94%)
- June Domestic Arrivals: 83,567 (down 1.43%)
- H1 International Arrivals: 1,466,490 (up 7%)
- H1 Domestic Arrivals: 450,460 (up 1.1%)
Top International Markets for June:
- Germany: 167,726 arrivals
- United Kingdom: 111,411 arrivals
- France: 58,058 arrivals
- Poland: 44,456 arrivals
- Netherlands: 30,184 arrivals
- Israel: 27,846 arrivals
The growth stems directly from overseas visitors. While domestic flight numbers experienced a minor dip, international routes more than compensated for the shortfall. The upward trajectory holds steady for the entire first half of the year, confirming that demand from major European markets remains exceptionally strong. This steady influx of international guests holds firm despite broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties affecting global travel patterns.
The geographic breakdown of these arrivals highlights the traditional strongholds of Cretan tourism. Germany continues to dominate the inbound travel market by a wide margin. Meanwhile, Poland shows consistent year-over-year expansion, and Israel maintains a strong presence despite regional geopolitical shifts. The raw data paints a vivid picture of exactly where the island’s visitors are originating and how the airport’s capacity is being utilized.