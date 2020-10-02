Lesvos’ Award-Winning Mia Elia Olive Oil Offers Trees for Adoption

Pin 0 Shares

If you are looking for that unique gift for a loved one or yourself, one of Greece’s finest olive oil producers has decided to put some of their trees up for adoption.

Lesvos Island olive oil producer Mia Elia won the Bronze Award in Quality the LondonIOOC 2020 recently. The competition is one of the most important in the industry, and the implications for a Greek producer prompted the makers of Mia Elia to take an unusual step of putting some of their trees up for adoption.

LondonIOOC, which has become a benchmark for extra virgin olive oil companies in Europe, took place in London (18-21 June 2020) with more than 650 entries from 25 olive oil-producing countries, including Greece, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Croatia, U.S.A and more.

At the competition, an all expert panel of tasters judges through blind tasting, the very finest oils from around the world. Being awarded from a credible, transparent, and trustworthy global olive oil competition, for the quality of their olive oil, besides being an important recognition for any producer, seemed like a sign to the family to do more.

Mia Elia is a big part of a Lesvos tradition that extended back to the Bronze Age. This coincidence prompted the Hatzidimitriou family to renew a promise to deliver the finest quality olive oil to tables around the world. And the makers of this wonderful oil want us to be part of the story.

By adopting an olive tree, we can become part of the story behind the flavor of these extraordinary oils, and go on to support local farming and one family’s long-run tradition of olive oil production.

Readers interested in learning more should follow the links provided, or contact Mia Elia via their Facebook.

Source: Tornos News