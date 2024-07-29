Celebrating the Excellence of Kriti Extra Virgin Olive Oil Event on August 1

Highlights the renowned Kriti Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Features industry experts and key speakers

Focuses on quality improvement and production practices

The Region of Crete and the Hellenic Mediterranean University, in partnership with the Municipality of Agios Vasilios, are hosting an event dedicated to the acclaimed Kriti Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., the event will be held in the event hall at the Spili town hall. This initiative aims to highlight the product’s superior quality and the factors influencing it.

Key Contributors and Discussions

Quality of Kriti Extra Virgin Olive Oil Presentation of “Kriti” Project: Led by Assistant Professor Lefteris Alyssandrakis from the Hellenic Mediterranean University’s Department of Agriculture. Olive Oil Quality Factors: Detailed discussion on factors affecting olive oil led by Lefteris Alyssandrakis. Organoleptic Evaluation: Eleftheria Germanaki, Head of the Organoleptic Laboratory of Crete ASR, will guide on sensory testing of olive oil.

Best Practices in Olive Oil Production In-Field Practices: Presented by Giota Psirofonia, Research Associate at the Hellenic Mediterranean University, focusing on field practices for high-quality olive oil. Processing and Standardization: Manolis Karpadakis, Vice President of the Exporters Association of Crete, will discuss quality management in olive mills and during standardization. Contaminant Management: Concluding session by Lefteris Alyssandrakis on managing contaminants in olive oil.



Program Schedule

17:00-17:20 | Arrival and Greetings

| Arrival and Greetings 17:20-17:30 | Presentation of the “Kriti” Project by Lefteris Alyssandrakis

| Presentation of the “Kriti” Project by Lefteris Alyssandrakis 17:30-18:10 | Quality of Olive Oil and Influencing Factors by Lefteris Alyssandrakis

| Quality of Olive Oil and Influencing Factors by Lefteris Alyssandrakis 18:10-19:00 | Organoleptic Evaluation of Virgin Olive Oil by Eleftheria Germanaki

| Organoleptic Evaluation of Virgin Olive Oil by Eleftheria Germanaki 19:00-19:15 | Break

| Break 19:15-20:00 | Good Field Practices by Giota Psirofonia

| Good Field Practices by Giota Psirofonia 20:00-20:30 | Quality Factors in Olive Milling by Manolis Karpadakis

| Quality Factors in Olive Milling by Manolis Karpadakis 20:30-20:50 | Contaminants in Olive Oil by Lefteris Alyssandrakis

| Contaminants in Olive Oil by Lefteris Alyssandrakis 20:50-21:00 | Conclusions and Discussion

Kriti EVOO program August 1, 2024

The Significance of Olive Cultivation in Crete

Stavros Tzedakis, the Deputy Governor of Agricultural Economy, emphasized olive cultivation’s critical role in Crete’s economy. He highlighted that Kriti Extra Virgin Olive Oil stands out as one of Crete’s most dynamic products. Enhancing and maintaining its quality is a priority, as it ensures the product’s competitiveness in global markets while offering a lasting advantage for local producers. These training sessions are essential for improving the entire production chain, from cultivation to final packaging.