Kriti EVOO Event in Chania

A collaborative endeavour by the Region of Crete and Hellenic Agricultural Organization-DIMITRA (ELGO-DIMITRA), in association with the Municipality of Chania, will host an event focusing on “Kriti” Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Scheduled for October 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., the gathering will unfold in the N. Psyllakis room at the ELGO-DIMITRA Institute for Olives, Subtropical Plants, and Vine (167 Karamanli Ave, Agrokipio, Chania – Primary School in Pyrgos Archanos-Asterousia). Organizations such as the Association of Exporters of Crete and the Cretan Olive Oil Network will lend their support.

This event aims to safeguard the superior quality of olive oil by guiding producers through optimal practices related to olive farming. This encompasses every stage, from planting and harvesting to refining, storage, and marketing.

Key Discussion Areas:

Understanding and improving factors influencing olive oil quality.

Identifying and implementing the best practices in cultivation, including irrigation, fertilization, and pest management; advancing harvesting techniques; and improving oil storage and packaging.

Recognizing contamination threats from pesticides and other pollutants.

Conducting sensory evaluations of virgin olive oil, featuring tasting demonstrations.

Featured Speakers:

Dr. Georgios Kalantzakis, an expert from the Food Technology Laboratory at ELGO-DIMITRA.

Dr. Georgios Koumpouris is the leader of Olive Farming studies at IELYA.

Dr. Mattheos Mathioudakis is a distinguished researcher in Phytopathology at IELYA.

Dr. Argyro Kalaitzaki, collaborator in Entomology at IELYA.

Dr. Ioanna Manolikaki, scientific associate in Olive Farming at IELYA.

Eleni Barbopoulou is leading the organoleptic evaluation efforts at IELYA.

Anastasia Papamanolioudaki is the deputy head of the organoleptic evaluation team at IELYA.

Manolis Karpadakis is a seasoned expert in olive oil production management and export leadership.

Stavros Tzedakis, the Deputy Regional Governor for Agricultural Economy, remarked that olive cultivation is central to Crete’s prosperity, with “Kriti” extra virgin olive oil serving as a flagship product. The region prioritizes producing a competitive, high-quality product, penetrating new markets and enriching the island’s producers. He affirmed that these training seminars are crucial to enhancing the entire production process from the grove to the consumer. A keynote by Dr. Georgios Psarras, Director of the ELGO-DIMITRA Institute, will be featured, welcoming participants to this critical dialogue.