Visitor Limits at Kourtaliotiko Gorge

The new operating model introduced for the Kourtaliotiko Gorge at Preveli has already delivered results in its first year of implementation, offering a structured approach to protecting the natural environment while improving the overall visitor experience.

The system includes a daily visitor limit of 1,000 people, along with a small entrance fee that is reinvested directly into the maintenance and preservation of the gorge. According to local authorities, the model has helped reduce pressure on the landscape while allowing visitors to enjoy the area under more controlled and sustainable conditions.

The success of this approach is now being seen as a possible template for other heavily visited natural sites in Crete, including Balos in Chania, where similar management measures have long been recommended but not yet fully applied.

The Kourtaliotiko example was highlighted by Nikos Votsoglou, head of civil protection for the Rethymno regional unit, during a presentation on sustainable gorge management and hiking routes at a two-day civil protection conference held in Chania.

The conference focused on improving coordination among authorities and introducing new technological tools ahead of a large-scale preparedness exercise under the code name “KRITAME ’26,” which will simulate a major industrial accident on the island.

Regional officials noted that civil protection planning in Crete is gradually improving, both in terms of legislation and operational readiness, with ongoing efforts to establish a centralized operations center that would bring together all services involved in emergency response.