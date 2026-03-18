This year’s growing season in Ierapetra, one of Crete’s most important agricultural regions, has unfolded under unusually difficult conditions, leaving farmers with lower production but, in some cases, higher prices for what little they were able to harvest.

A combination of poor-quality irrigation water, prolonged southern winds, and high temperatures has reduced both the volume and the quality of vegetable crops. At the same time, plant disease — particularly the brown rugose virus affecting tomatoes — has further reduced yields, pushing production down by more than 30% compared to previous years.

The result is a market that looks uneven: fewer products overall, but higher prices where supply is tight.

Lower Supply Pushes Tomato Prices Higher

Tomatoes have been among the most affected crops. With reduced production and steady demand, producer-level prices have risen significantly, reaching up to €2.60 per kilo for large tomatoes and even higher for certain cherry varieties, such as the “velanidi” type, which has exceeded €6 per kilo in some cases.

For farmers, this has partly offset volume losses, allowing a reasonable income despite the difficult conditions. For consumers, however, it means noticeably higher prices at the market and in restaurants.

The situation reflects a simple imbalance: less supply, steady demand, and higher prices.

Not all crops have followed the same pattern. Cucumber production, which performed well earlier in the season, has recently taken a downturn as older plants begin to lose productivity and quality declines.

Prices have dropped sharply, with some batches remaining unsold due to reduced quality, especially from earlier plantings. As a result, many growers are now removing older crops, as continued cultivation is no longer economically viable.

Water Quality and Climate Play a Central Role

Farmers point to irrigation water quality as one of the key factors behind this year’s challenges. Water from the Bramiana reservoir, with high conductivity, has affected plant development and overall crop performance.

At the same time, unusual weather patterns — including persistent cloud cover and strong southern winds — have contributed to lower yields and earlier-than-expected harvests, a trend increasingly linked to broader climate change affecting agriculture across the region.

Rising Costs Add Uncertainty

Beyond production issues, growers are also facing rising costs, particularly linked to fuel and transport. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are already pushing fuel prices higher, which in turn affects the cost of moving goods within Greece and to export markets.

Producers warn that increases in transport, fertilizers, packaging, and other agricultural inputs could further strain the sector in the coming months, especially as many of these costs cannot be easily passed on to buyers.

For now, the higher prices of certain products, especially tomatoes, offer some relief to farmers dealing with reduced output. However, the overall picture remains uncertain, as both environmental conditions and external economic pressures continue to shape the market.

What is clear is that Crete’s vegetable production, long considered stable and reliable, is becoming more sensitive to changes in climate, water quality, and global economic conditions — factors that are increasingly evident not only in the fields but also on price tags.

So, stop eating. Anything. 😂