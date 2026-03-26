Kourtaliotiko Gorge to Reopen in Time for Easter

On Wednesday, March 24, the usual suspects gathered at the Kourtaliotiko Gorge in southern Rethymno for what can only be described as a classic Cretan political field trip. Leading the pack was Vice-Regional Governor of Rethymno Maria Lioni, accompanied by the Mayor of Agios Vasileios Yiannis Tatarakis, the Regional Vice-Governor for Entrepreneurship Michalis Vamvoukas, and various other regional and municipal officials.

Also in attendance: the deputy mayor responsible for civil protection, the contractor, the rope-access specialists (the real heroes swinging from cliffs), and a solid delegation from the Regional Unit’s Technical Works Directorate.

In short: lots of important people, one dramatic gorge, and some actual workers trying to make the place safe again.

The Real Heroes Hanging Above the Road

While the politicians were busy being important, five rope access technicians from Upworks Constructions (with APCON as the main contractor) were the ones really earning their pay that day.

Their mission: removing or securing dangerously suspended rock masses hanging over the road network. Using wire rope systems, these technicians are working at height in one of Crete’s most dramatic gorges – the kind of place where a loose boulder can ruin not just your drive, but your entire holiday.

This isn’t gentle gardening. It’s proper industrial rope access work on sheer cliffs, where one mistake has very permanent consequences. The politicians got the press release. The rope techs got the view (and the risk).

Next up: repairing the road surface, which took quite a beating during the cleaning process. If the weather plays nice and the crews move quickly, the plan is to reopen the gorge to traffic in time for Easter.

Translation: they’re racing against the calendar, hoping the gods of meteorology and bureaucracy smile upon them. No pressure.

The gorge is one of Crete’s most spectacular natural spots — sheer cliffs, waterfalls, that wild descent towards Preveli — and it deserves to be accessible without the constant threat of boulders playing roulette with your windscreen.

But let’s be real: this feels like the usual pre-season panic. Clear the worst bits, patch the road, pray for sun, and declare victory just in time for the holiday crowd. A proper, year-round maintenance plan is too much to ask.

We’ll keep an eye out for that promised “newer update.” In the meantime, if you’re planning a south Crete Easter escape, maybe have a backup route ready… just in case the miracle doesn’t quite materialise on schedule.

Argophilia Tip: When (if) it reopens, drive carefully, enjoy the views, and maybe thank the eναερίτες (rope workers) who actually did the scary part while the politicians posed for the press release.

Stay tuned, wanderers. Crete’s dramatic gorges wait for no one — but they do love a bit of last-minute drama.