Zarpa News Reports Bus Ticket Prices Rise in Chania

According to Zarpa News, bus ticket prices in Chania are set to increase in the coming period, following a decision by the Ministry of Transport to adjust fares to rising operational costs, particularly fuel costs.

The changes, published in the Government Gazette, reflect broader cost pressures affecting public transport across Greece, including higher fuel prices and overall service expenses.

New Ticket Prices for Chania Urban Buses

As reported by Zarpa News and confirmed by the president of the Chania Urban KTEL, Giannis Kartakis, ticket prices will be adjusted across both fare zones.

Zone A

Standard ticket (onboard): from €1.20 → €1.30

Student/pupil / large families: from €0.70 → €0.90

Zone B

Standard ticket (onboard): from €1.60 → €1.80

Student/pupil / large families: from €0.90 → €1.00

Monthly Cards Also Increase

Zone A

Unlimited monthly pass: from €50 → €55

Student monthly pass: from €30 → €35

Zones A and B

Unlimited monthly pass: from €70 → €75

Student monthly pass: from €40 → €45

The increase comes as transport providers face rising costs, particularly those linked to fuel prices. The new pricing structure is based on an updated per-kilometer rate set at €0.1089 (excluding VAT) for KTEL services in Crete.

While the changes are relatively modest per ticket, they reflect a broader trend of rising transport costs that is gradually affecting daily life across the island.