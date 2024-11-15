Kotsifos Gorge Restoration Progress Report

Amidst an atmosphere of urgency, specialized crews work hard at Kotsifos Gorge to complete restoration projects with significant progress. The road is nearly complete, with water drainage systems in place and rock cleaning finished. The focus now shifts to installing protective mesh.

In mid-November, Diasoste (Δια-SOS-τε) visited the site, where efforts have been ongoing since March, making passage impossible.

A large crane dominates the scene as workers strive to restore the area since a severe landslide in March caused the road to collapse into the gorge.



Since summer, teams from mainland Greece have been intensively labouring to ensure southern Rethymno can return to normal with improved safety.

The current status includes completing road construction and drainage systems and addressing major issues like water management and potential rock falls. Aerial specialists will install imported anchors and mesh, drilling as required for this type of terrain.



Delays primarily stemmed from updating plans under changing conditions and meticulous cleaning of unstable rock formations.



A long-term solution involves a proposed tunnel, which could eliminate risks associated with travelling through the Kotsifos Gorge.



