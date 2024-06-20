Crete’s Kotsifou Gorge Remains Closed Until Further Notice

The Directorate of Technical Works of the Regional Unit of Rethymno reports that the road to Kotsifos Gorge remains closed after a large landslide in March.

Work is under the title “Environmental Infrastructure Upgrade Prouects of Crete.” The damage to restore Road Section 4—Kotsifou Canyon is ongoing. Due to the extreme danger, traversing or camping in the gorge is prohibited. The closure is in effect 24/7 until restoration work can be completed. Signs are in place; travelers and locals are advised not to violate the warnings.

Access to the settlements of Sellia and Rodakino will now be from the Kourtaliotiko Gorge.

The gorge of Kotsifos, a testament to Crete’s natural beauty, begins at Kannevos village and ends at Plakias. This stunning nature trek, with its narrow starting point of about 10 meters wide, gradually expands to a breathtaking 600m. The total length of Kotsifos is 1800m, and its almost vertical sides reach a height of 600 meters, offering a truly awe-inspiring experience.

Inside the impressive gorge is a small temple built inside a rocky cavity dedicated to Saint Nicholas. At one point, there is also an impressive 20-meter-high waterfall. Kotsifos Gorge empties into the Libyan Sea at Plakias Beach.