Printed boarding passes are required in Türkiye, Morocco, and Albania.

Ryanair and easyJet emphasize these rules on their websites.

Fines up to €50 were reported for non-compliance in Moroccan airports.

Checking in at the airport might take longer, so prepare accordingly.

Mobile passes are not accepted at most Türkiye airports, Morocco, and Tirana in Albania.

Travellers venturing to Türkiye, Morocco, and Albania may face unexpected hurdles due to boarding pass requirements. Airports in these countries demand a printed boarding pass, as digital versions via mobile phones are not accepted.

Travellers to Türkiye, Morocco, and Albania need printed boarding passes, as mobile passes aren’t accepted.

Ryanair and easyJet have outlined these rules online. At Tirana airport, for example, passengers must handle check-in onsite, as online check-in isn’t an option.

In 2008, Ryanair pioneered online check-in to slash operational costs by reducing the need for in-person check-in agents and minimizing airport space expenses.

Current Mobile Boarding Pass Limitations

Mobile boarding passes are not universally accepted.

Exceptions include all airports in Türkiye (except Dalaman), all airports in Morocco, and Tirana Airport (Albania).

Travelers from these locations must print a boarding pass after completing online check-in.

Printing services are typically available at airports for a fee.

TripAdvisor reports indicate that some travellers have incurred fines of up to €50 at Moroccan airports for not producing printed passes.

This requirement could result in extended check-in lines, so it’s wise to allocate extra time at the airport before your flight.