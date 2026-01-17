2,560 consumer cases recorded in 2025 by KEPKA

Tourism + air travel complaints: 130 total
60 tourism services (2.34%)
70 airlines (2.73%)
plus 16 ferry complaints

93.67% of complaints were resolved in favor of consumers

Total consumer benefit: €216,181.72

KEPKA says people should complain more — and reminds everyone it survives only through members, not state funding

Every Greek knows the national hobby: complaining.

But in 2025, complaining did something unusual. It did not merely warm the heart. It actually produced results.

According to KEPKA (the Consumer Protection Center), 2,560 consumer cases were filed in 2025 — a mix of complaints, grievances, and those polite “questions” that are basically complaints wearing perfume.

And yes: tourism was definitely present, because of course it was.

Tourism, Airlines, Ferries, and the Holy Trinity of Travel Stress

The big headline buried inside the numbers is this: tourism services and transport were hot complaint zones in 2025.

Out of the 2,560 total cases:

Tourism services recorded 60 complaints ( 2.34% )

recorded ( ) Air travel recorded 70 complaints ( 2.73% )

recorded ( ) Ferry transport added another 16 complaints

That is 130 mentions of travel misery, which usually translates to:

bookings gone wrong

services not delivered

“What do you mean the room is ‘sea view’—I can see a puddle?”

lost luggage

mysterious airline charges

delays that age you by a decade

KEPKA notes that overall, it handled:

284 official complaints

2,036 general grievances

240 questions (again: grievances in disguise)

And here is the truly Greek detail: only 12.5% came from official KEPKA members.

The remaining 87.5% were casual consumers who basically said: “I do not want to join, I just want revenge… sorry… justice.”

Plot Twist: KEPKA Solved 93.67% of Cases

Now we arrive at the part that feels suspiciously un-Greek.

KEPKA says 93.67% of complaints were resolved in favor of the consumers, after intervention with suppliers. That is not a statistic. That is a miracle. The remaining 6.33% were not resolved due to:

incomplete information

refusal of involvement by the Ministry of Development & Investments

or… the consumer having demands that exceeded the borders of reality

(There is always one person who wants compensation for emotional suffering because the hotel croissant was “too croissant.”)

€216,181.72 Returned to Consumers (And Tourism Was Only a Small Slice)

The reported total financial benefit for KEPKA members in 2025 was:

✅ €216,181.72

From that total:

€1,976.84 involved compensation related to tourism services

involved compensation related to tourism services (Yes. That number is so small it looks like a rounding error. Tourism complaints are loud, but banking complaints are rich.)

Most money came from the usual villains of modern life:

Where the refunded money came from:

€142,790.24 financial services

financial services €30,985.30 cancellations of institutes/gym contracts

cancellations of institutes/gym contracts (Greek gym contracts deserve their own crime series.)

€17,742.26 defective products

defective products €10,676.68 energy providers

energy providers €10,648.04 telecommunications providers

So if you want to know what really hurts people in Greece, it is not only hotels and airplanes. It is banks, bills, gyms, and telecoms.

KEPKA’s Message: “Complain More, Please”

KEPKA stresses that the number of complaints could be higher and urges consumers not to hesitate.

It also reminds the public that the state does not subsidize it and operates only through its members, which is basically the consumer-protection version of: “We do this with love, stubbornness, and coffee.”

