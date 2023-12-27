Kempinski Poiana Brasov: Luxe Ski Resort in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains

Kempinski Hotels’ Eastern European portfolio grows with a modern ski resort set to elevate Poiana Brasov into a must-see destination for adventurous travellers: boasting 120 luxurious guestrooms, the Kempinski Poiana Brasov mountain resort stands as Transylvania’s first five-star ski resort and marks Kempinski’s grand debut in Romania.

This remarkable EUR 70 million endeavor signifies a significant milestone for Rock Holding, a developer based in Bucharest, as it embarks on its first venture into upscale hospitality following the successful creation of a series of exclusive residential projects in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Lush spruce forests, adorned with a network of meandering hiking and biking trails, enshroud Poiana Brasov’s encircling hillsides, creating an idyllic playground for energetic visitors during the warmer seasons. As winter descends, 24 kilometres of uncrowded slopes beckon to avid skiers and snowboarders, offering an unparalleled experience amidst the breathtaking surroundings.

The mountains of Eastern Europe are some of the most spectacular in the world and we are thrilled to have found a new home in the enchanting village of Poiana Brasov. Together with Rock Holding, we hope to bring elevated levels of luxury to the region’s hospitality scene and provide a truly five-star experience for well-heeled travellers heading to Romania. Bernold Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG

Nestled amidst the picturesque Carpathian Mountains, this exquisite hotel boasts a collection of 120 charming lakeside rooms and suites, offering a tranquil retreat for guests seeking a rejuvenating escape. The opulent main hotel is complemented by an array of indulgent spa and wellness facilities meticulously designed to harness the therapeutic essence of the mountainous terrain.

Guests are invited to embark on a culinary journey through the tantalizing flavors of Romanian and international cuisine at three distinct dining venues. Additionally, the hotel features a sophisticated conference centre and events space characterized by breathtaking mountain vistas, providing an idyllic setting for corporate gatherings and summer weddings.

Concealed behind a contemporary facade, the hotel exudes an understated elegance, embracing a minimalist and naturalistic aesthetic. The seamless integration of organic architectural elements and indigenous building materials harmoniously reflects the rugged allure of the Carpathian Mountains, adding to the hotel’s allure and charm.

Our vision for Kempinski Poiana Brasov is to create a luxurious mountain hideaway where visitors can choose to do as much or as little as they like, with a host of in-house facilities and an abundance of outdoor activities at the doorstep. The Kempinski Hotel will provide a luxury accommodation for anyone looking for a slice of paradise in the Carpathian Mountains. Mircea Cotiga, CEO and Founder, Rock Holding

Poiana Brasov serves as the gateway to some of the most captivating landscapes in Central Europe, attracting outdoor enthusiasts from far and wide. Amid the long summer days, well-marked trails wind through lush spruce forests and meadows adorned with wildflowers, beckoning hikers, cyclists, and horse riders. In the winter, the snow-covered peaks entice skiers and snowboarders from all corners of Europe.

Kempinski Poiana Brasov mountain resort guests enjoy direct access to nearly 24 kilometres of ski slopes on the slopes of the Postăvarul Massif, an area renowned for its picturesque wilderness. The nearby medieval city of Brasov boasts gothic churches, cobbled streets, and baroque townhouses that exude the essence of Transylvania. Within a brief 45-minute journey, guests can explore other iconic attractions of Romania, including Bran Castle, Peles Castle, and Rasnov Fortress.

The new Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport, located a mere 30-minute drive from the hotel, is served by direct flights from major cities such as Dubai, London, Brussels, Barcelona, Munich, Stuttgart, Tel Aviv, and Geneva. Additionally, the larger Bucharest International Airport is accessible within a 2.5-hour drive.

Kempinski Hotels has not disclosed the official opening date for their upcoming Kempinski Poiana Brasov ski resort.