Karavolas Fountain Leaves Tourists Shocked

Heraklion’s once-glorious Karavolas fountain has been handed over to pigeons, rubbish and official indifference. If neglected fountains and forgotten parks are your thing, Heraklion has just the spot.
A Playground for Pigeons and Garbage
Once the pride of Heraklion, the Karavolas fountain now wears abandonment like an old coat. Once bubbling with water and alive with music and lights, it now battles against heaps of trash, stubborn odours, and pigeons that have claimed it as their kingdom.
The pool sits filled with murky water, reeking on hot days. Where kids once played and families relaxed, only empty chip bags and faded plastic bottles remain.
Hundreds of tourists and locals used to stroll through this area, especially during summer nights. The Karavolas fountain even hosted concerts and light shows, giving everyone a reason to gather. Now, people walk by, wrinkle their noses and keep moving. Scattered litter carpets the walkways, dust from Saharan winds sticks to every tile, and the only applause is the flap of bird wings.
Broken Promises and Official Apathy
Anyone who cares about Heraklion’s image wonders how things got to this embarrassing state. Angry visitors shake their heads, and locals demand action. The municipal officials, however, seem to have pressed snooze on the park’s needs. Required maintenance is almost laughable: 700 cubic meters of rank water must be pumped out, and high-end fountain machinery sits silent, covered in grime instead of fresh water.
Parents worry about children playing near such hazards. Tourists, expecting snapshots of Cretan beauty, instead leave with photos of rusted pumps and flocks of well-fed pigeons. The city’s dreams for this space were drowned in its own neglect. Until someone steps up, visiting the Karavolas fountain is less an experience and more a lesson in public-sector indifference.