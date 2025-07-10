Karavolas Fountain Leaves Tourists Shocked

Heraklion’s once-glorious Karavolas fountain has been handed over to pigeons, rubbish and official indifference. If neglected fountains and forgotten parks are your thing, Heraklion has just the spot.

The fountains at Karavolas and along the waterfront, near the port, were once showpieces enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.

A Playground for Pigeons and Garbage

Once the pride of Heraklion, the Karavolas fountain now wears abandonment like an old coat. Once bubbling with water and alive with music and lights, it now battles against heaps of trash, stubborn odours, and pigeons that have claimed it as their kingdom.

The pool sits filled with murky water, reeking on hot days. Where kids once played and families relaxed, only empty chip bags and faded plastic bottles remain.

The sense of abandonment weighs heavily not just on locals, but on every tourist unfortunate enough to visit.

Hundreds of tourists and locals used to stroll through this area, especially during summer nights. The Karavolas fountain even hosted concerts and light shows, giving everyone a reason to gather. Now, people walk by, wrinkle their noses and keep moving. Scattered litter carpets the walkways, dust from Saharan winds sticks to every tile, and the only applause is the flap of bird wings.

Heraklion’s government owes this landmark—and the people who live and visit here—better than a forgotten, pigeon-infested dump.

Broken Promises and Official Apathy

Anyone who cares about Heraklion’s image wonders how things got to this embarrassing state. Angry visitors shake their heads, and locals demand action. The municipal officials, however, seem to have pressed snooze on the park’s needs. Required maintenance is almost laughable: 700 cubic meters of rank water must be pumped out, and high-end fountain machinery sits silent, covered in grime instead of fresh water.

Getting the Karavolas fountain back into shape won’t be easy.

Crews would need to remove 700 cubic meters of stale water, scrub down expensive, specialized machinery, and clear out enough trash to keep local pigeons fed for years.

Parents worry about children playing near such hazards. Tourists, expecting snapshots of Cretan beauty, instead leave with photos of rusted pumps and flocks of well-fed pigeons. The city’s dreams for this space were drowned in its own neglect. Until someone steps up, visiting the Karavolas fountain is less an experience and more a lesson in public-sector indifference.

Park-goers and visitors face stagnant, smelly water, or worse, shallow basins coated in a thick layer of Sahara dust with litter scattered across the tiles.