The Matala Beach Festival 2025 delivered a curtain call bursting with life, music, and art as thousands descended on Crete’s legendary beach from July 4 to 6. Visitors from around the world, led by the Mayor of Phaistos, Grigoris Nikolidakis, made this a memorable chapter, thanks to the Mayor of Phaistos, Grigoris Nikolidakis. Mark your calendars: this wild tradition returns in 2026, promising more unforgettable moments.

Thousands of local and international visitors jammed the sands, instantly making this sleepy Cretan village the noisiest place in the Mediterranean.

The beach was packed: three wild days, no nap needed.

International and Greek music stars performed to an amped-up crowd.

Art shows and dance acts took over the caves and alleys.

Mayor Grigoris Nikolidakis gave a shoutout to every tired volunteer.

Thanks went out to organisers, sponsors, local businesses, the Red Cross, and more.

The mood? “The Matala Beach Festival is now a tradition for our region. Thank you to the visitors, volunteers, sponsors, the ‘Matala Municipality of Phaistos Monometochiki Dimotiki S.A.’, the Pitsidia-Matala Cultural Association, the Region of Crete, the Red Cross, and most of all, the local community that supports this unique event, known across the world. See you in 2026 with even more energy and creativity!” (Mayor Grigoris Nikolidakis)

No matter how many years roll by, Matala’s festival never grows up. This year, it pulled together big-name concerts, local legends, and anyone willing to move (badly) to a drumbeat. The art wasn’t just on stage but poured out across the caves and streets. You couldn’t find a dull moment if you tried, though some in the crowd probably did—until the next band started up. The locals call it tradition, outsiders call it madness, and everyone goes home sunburned.