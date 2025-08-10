Karavolas Beachfront Marred by Decay

Even on a sunlit spring day, the Karavolas Beachfront in Heraklion cannot hide its neglect. Geórgios Manoúsos, a politician with a keen photographer’s eye, describes his most recent visit as “a sad reflection of the city’s priorities.” This is not a casual complaint; thousands of visitors, both tourists and local families, see the same problems every day.

Manoúsos wandered the so-called “showcase” of Heraklion, camera in hand, tracing the cracked pathways and overgrown grass. He captured the grim state of Karavolas Beachfront in 2025. “The images are, frankly, disheartening,” he writes. “Everywhere you look, there is trash scattered across the promenade, graffiti covering the walls, rusted barriers and fences on the verge of collapse.”

Karavolas Beachfront with the fountain. (Photo: Geórgios Manoúsos)

The once-celebrated fountain, billed officially as the largest in the Balkans, now stands dry and forgotten. Its algae-speckled pools and broken tiles tell their tale.

Karavolas Fountain. (Photo: Geórgios Manoúsos)

“The fountain,” Manoúsos observes, “was heralded by the Municipality of Heraklion as a landmark. Today, it is only an eyesore.” Argophilia has recently reported on the dire situation at the Karavolas Fountain. You can read our reportage here.

Nearby, an abandoned memorial to fallen officers draws no honor—left without even the Greek flag, though local regulations require one at every such monument.

Karavolas Monument (Photo: Geórgios Manoúsos)

The Main Problems Plaguing Karavolas Beachfront

Visitors to Karavolas Beachfront notice recurring problems. The site’s decline is no secret. Residents, frequent walkers, and tourists all see the same issues:

Trash and litter on pathways, lawns, and next to benches;

Graffiti covering public facilities and walls;

Rusted and broken railings present safety risks;

Poor or missing upkeep of green spaces;

Exposed and unsafe metal structures;

The neglected “largest fountain in the Balkans”—dry, vandalized, and forgotten;

Memorials with no care or national symbols, specifically, no Greek flag near the officers’ monument.

Each failed repair and ignored mess stacks up, suggesting a pattern rather than isolated incidents. The site’s reputation hangs in the balance.

Karavolas Beachfront detail. (Photo: Geórgios Manoúsos)

City Hall’s Response Falls Short

A few weeks before this walk, Heraklion officials announced a major revamp. The new plan is rolled into the Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (“ΣΒΑΑ”), with a budget of 18 million euros. The list includes “support for the coastal wall, redevelopment of 18 Anglon Square, anti-erosion work around Agia Triada, and restoring the Neoria.” The mayor’s office published an official statement touting these plans as “a significant development package for Heraklion’s future.”

Yet as Geórgios Manoúsos points out, “Few seem to remember what regular maintenance costs, or how many visitors—locals and tourists—see Karavolas Beachfront every day.” He asks, “How proud can we be when families and travelers face this sight?”

Karavolas promenade. (Photo: Geórgios Manoúsos)

Manoúsos addresses the city leaders directly:

“This image honors neither our community nor the municipal administration,” he signed his appeal to Mr. Alexis Kalokairinos and Mr. Nikos Yalmitakis. He calls on the cleaning crews and green space teams to take immediate, visible action. The politician adds, “I am ready to support any effort, both inside and outside parliament, if asked,” and invites others to do the same.

A fresh coat of paint and promises of future upgrades won’t fix what’s broken now. Until then, Heraklion’s Karavolas Beachfront remains a cautionary sight—one that locals and tourists will not forget.