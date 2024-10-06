Jet2 Summer 2026 Schedule Features 14 Greek Destinations

Customers can book their Jet2 summer 2026 early.

Over 18.6 million seats across 450 routes are available.

New routes and exclusive destinations are on offer.

Investment in additional aircraft enhances service.

More city break options will be announced soon.

Greece remains a key destination for Jet2.

14 Greek destinations: Heraklion (Crete), Chania (Crete), Corfu, Kefalonia, Lesvos, Skiathos, Santorini, Kos, Kalamata, Preveza, Rhodes, Halkidiki (Thessaloniki), Zakynthos, and Athens.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have unveiled their Summer 2026 schedule featuring an extensive array of flights and holiday packages to 57 sun-soaked and vibrant cities. Departures are offered through all 12 UK airports, including destinations like Belfast International, Bournemouth, Birmingham, and more. With this announcement, customers and travel agents can reserve their summer escapes far in advance.

Broader Choices, More Freedom

The latest programme marks a significant expansion, offering 18.6 million seats on sale—surpassing last summer’s offering by over 700,000. The new programme covers nearly 450 routes, including 22 new summer routes and 14 exclusive options. Jet2 will host over 1,700 weekly flights from its UK base locations, giving travellers unparalleled choice and convenience.

For those dreaming of idyllic beaches or scenic retreats, the selection includes sought-after spots like the Canaries, Balearics, and a range of Mediterranean jewels. This comprehensive programme offers flexibility and the ideal escape for every traveller.

Investments and Innovations

Jet2 has committed to expanding its fleet with additional aircraft earmarked for strategic airports such as Bournemouth and East Midlands to support this vast scope. Introducing new Airbus A321neo jets at London Stansted and Glasgow marks a first for the company, increasing the total fleet to 136 aircraft for the 2026 summer period. Jet2’s dedication rests in providing seamless connectivity to the sun-drenched destinations customers crave.

In response to the burgeoning demand for Greek holidays, CEO Steve Heapy stated, “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday to Greece, and we have obliged with our largest Greek offering earlier than anyone else.”

Encompassing 110 routes with promising new connections, Greece emerges as an indispensable destination for Jet2.

Additionally, look out for further intriguing announcements in the coming weeks, as Jet2 plans to reveal even more captivating city break possibilities for Summer 2026.

Highlighted among the anticipated Greek routes are the following:

Bournemouth to Kos

East Midlands to both Preveza and Halkidiki

Edinburgh to Kefalonia and Kalamata

Newcastle to Preveza

The expansion underlines Jet2’s commitment to destination partnerships across Greece, continuously aiming to deliver unforgettable holiday experiences. “Greece is a strategic destination for us, and we will continue our close collaborations to showcase its splendour and welcome more visitors,” emphasised Steve Heapy.

With these developments, Jet2 sets a new benchmark by broadening the horizons of travel enthusiasts, inviting them to explore what’s next within its expansive network. Whether lounging on a sunlit beach or discovering a quaint Greek township, Jet2’s Summer 2026 programme promises unparalleled adventures across Europe.