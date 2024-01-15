Cretan Fishermen Worried About Invasive Silver-cheeked Toadfish Damaging Nets

The desperate fishermen in Heraklion are ensnaring colossal Lagocephalus Sceleratus fish in their nets. The silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus), a Lessepsian species, stands as one of the most detrimental species in the Mediterranean Sea due to its potent neurotoxin, profound impacts on marine biodiversity, and the augmented costs and labour they impose on fishers.

Androulakis proposes that to ensure fishermen’s livelihood, they should receive an annual compensation of 8,500 euros per fisherman to cover their catch and equipment damages. Additionally, there should be subsidies for tools and incentives for fishing Lagocephalus sceleratus to reduce their population in the Greek seas.

The fishermen vocalize their despair in the wake of the relentless population expansion of these fish in the Cretan Sea, which damages the nets and catches, leading to diminished income and increased toil.

In the past fortnight, as Yiannis Androulakis, the president of the Association of Owners and Fishermen of Heraklion Prefecture, told ERT, two fishermen in Kokkini Hani and Elounda experienced extraordinary hauls, reeling in an impressive 500 and 700 kilograms of sea bass from the depths, respectively.

The fishing vessel “Hectoras,” operating near the Kokkini Hani region, as relayed by Androulakis to ERT, made a remarkable catch, including several colossal silver-cheeked toadfish within the half-ton haul of sea bass. The largest silver-cheeked toadfish measured nearly one meter in length and weighed a staggering 15 kilograms.

Although the fishermen ultimately discarded these prodigious creatures, Androulakis captured photographs of another impressive Lagocephalus sceleratus – a colossal specimen spanning 70 centimetres long and weighing 8 kilograms.

Lagocephalus sceleratus caught in Kokkini Hani

Things to know about the silver-cheeked toadfish in the Mediterranean Sea

The fish accumulates Tetrodotoxin (TTX), an extremely potent poison that renders it unsuitable for the market and poses a significant risk to human health if ingested. Furthermore, L. sceleratus has been documented to damage fishing nets and lines, resulting in financial losses for fishermen.

The current state of global biodiversity faces severe threats from overfishing, pollution, and invasive species. The Mediterranean Sea is a prime example, being a hotspot for biodiversity and the most invaded sea on the planet. With a staggering count of around 800 marine non-indigenous species, approximately 500 of which are Lessepsian species that infiltrated from the Red Sea after the establishment of the Suez Canal, the delicate balance of this marine ecosystem is under significant strain.

A confluence of factors, including overfishing leading to a decline in large predators, the effects of globalization resulting in increased marine traffic, and the widening of the Suez Canal in 2015, has led to a notable shift in the fauna of the Eastern Mediterranean. This shift has seen it increasingly mirror the biodiversity of the Red Sea. Notably, the proximity to the Suez Canal is directly linked to the region’s higher prevalence of Lessepsian species.

Lagocephalus sceleratus has a detrimental impact on human health due to its high poison content, its widespread presence in native ecosystems, and its omnivorous diet. Additionally, it threatens the economy by destroying marine life and the resulting financial losses for fishermen.

Lagocephalus sceleratus is one of the most sizable and prolific invasive predatory fish species firmly established in the Eastern Mediterranean. This generalist predatory carnivore sustains itself by preying on crustaceans, fish, and cephalopods.

The remarkable ecological triumph of L. sceleratus can be attributed to its possession of one of the most sophisticated dental structures in the animal kingdom. Its ‘first generation teeth’ are adorned with recurring toothbands perpetually renewed by stem cells. These formidable teeth allow the creature to pulverize and carve through resilient prey organisms such as decapods and bivalves, as well as materials like metal (e.g., beer cans) and synthetic polymeric fibres (e.g., fishing nets).

Although the aquarium and capture-based aquaculture industries may offer partial solutions, the optimal approach involves establishing multidisciplinary laboratories in Mediterranean countries, in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies, with the primary goal of isolating TTX from puffer fishes, including L. sceleratus, and exploring the toxin’s potential applications in the pharmaceutical industry. This approach could generate numerous employment opportunities in the region and, more significantly, establish a fishery that provides economic advantages to fishermen while managing wild populations through increased fishing activities.