Women in Tourism Event Includes AI Startups and Familiar Promises

The Ministry of Tourism and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels marked International Women’s Day with an event dedicated to the role of women in shaping modern hospitality, which naturally included innovation, startups, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and the familiar reminder that the future of tourism always begins at a conference podium.

The event was organised through the CapsuleT Accelerator initiative, a programme linked to the hotel sector that promotes tourism startups and digital tools, and which has now become a standard reference point whenever the discussion turns to innovation in Greek hospitality.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, opening the event, stressed that equal participation of women in employment, entrepreneurship, and leadership positions is a necessary condition for modern and sustainable development. This statement is both correct and frequently repeated at nearly every institutional tourism event.

She also highlighted the importance of supporting new businesses in the sector, citing CapsuleT as an example of the industryis adaptation to technological change.

Artificial Intelligence Appears Again Right on Schedule

As expected, the discussion quickly moved from equality to technology, from technology to innovation, and from innovation to artificial intelligence, the current obligatory stop in every tourism speech, regardless of the actual topic of the event.

Kefalogianni referred to the rapid changes affecting the travel industry, noting that digital tools and new technologies are transforming how visitors discover destinations and experience travel.

She underlined that more and more women in Greece are active in tourism, creating businesses, introducing new ideas, and redefining hospitality, which, according to the minister, strengthens the sector’s development and contributes to the outward orientation of the Greek economy.

The minister also stated:

“Women’s knowledge, creativity, and determination are valuable assets for the future of Greek hospitality.”

She added another line that has appeared in various forms in many tourism speeches over the years:

“The real strength of Greek tourism lies in its people, and technology, however important it may be, cannot replace the deeply human dimension of hospitality.”

This is usually the moment when artificial intelligence is praised for ten minutes, only to be politely told it will never replace human warmth.

CapsuleT Startups Present the Future One Pitch at a Time

The event also featured the president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, Alexandros Vassilikos, followed by a discussion moderated by CapsuleT director Katerina Saridaki, with three startup founders presenting digital services for tourism and hospitality.

The speakers included:

Dafni Tsevreni (Clio Muse)

Elisavet Karatza (Deliverback)

Katerina Kamtsi (Campsaround)

Each presented project focused on digital tools, visitor experience, and new ways of connecting travellers with destinations, confirming once again that Greek tourism is determined to modernise, provided there is a stage, a screen, and at least one panel discussion.