Tella Thera in the Top 10 Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Hot List

Tella Thera in Kissamos is the only Greek property to make the prestigious 2026 Hot List.

The hotel graces the cover of the magazine’s 30th-anniversary edition, outshining major openings in Rome, Paris, and Florence.

Designed by Pieris Architects, the property features 20 suites and a fully energy-autonomous villa powered by solar energy.

The project utilizes bioclimatic architecture, local materials, and xeriscaping to minimize water consumption.

While the headlines often focus on the overcrowding of the east, Western Crete has just secured a massive win in the luxury sector: Tella Thera, located in the rural Trachilos area near Kissamos, has been named one of the top ten new hotel openings in the world for 2026. It is a rare moment of international spotlight for a region usually known for its rugged coastlines and quiet agricultural roots.

The project is the brainchild of Loukas Tourkomanis and Chevon Low, who have attempted to pivot away from the “volume” model of tourism. By focusing on a small-scale, 20-suite footprint roughly 45 minutes from Chania, the property aims to blend into the landscape rather than dominate it.

Bioclimatic Design in a Drying Land

The recognition from Condé Nast stems largely from the hotel’s architectural philosophy. Designed by Pieris Architects, the structure employs bioclimatic principles—prioritizing natural light and cross-ventilation to slash energy dependency. In a year where we are seeing the stark reality of desertification in Crete, the hotel’s “energy-autonomous” villa and solar-powered grid represent a necessary, if elite, shift in how hospitality interacts with a strained environment.

Even the gardens have been designed with a low-water mandate, a pragmatic choice given the “rain shadow” realities facing the island. The interior aesthetic leans heavily on local craftsmanship and handmade furniture, attempting to tether the high-end experience to the actual soil of Kissamos.

The Myth of the Modern Host

Even with its “Hot List” status and glossy cover, the project is entering a market that is still figuring out what it wants to be. The industry keeps promoting “Philoxenia” as if it will never run out. Still, projects like Tella Thera stand out as rare successes in a system across the island that is struggling with worn-out infrastructure and not enough security.

While the restaurant at Tella Thera offers a zero-waste take on Cretan food, the gap between the polished image of the island in magazines and the reality shown in the news is more obvious than ever. For wealthy visitors, Crete still seems like paradise, but for the people working behind the scenes, true hospitality is getting harder to achieve.