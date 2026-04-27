For the first time, the Hersonissos Police Department has been excluded from the Ministry of Citizen Protection’s emergency seasonal staffing order.

The region manages 200,000 tourist beds and over one million annual visitors.

The department is already short by 22 permanent positions; the lack of seasonal reinforcements creates a dangerous operational vacuum.

MP Fragiskos Parasiris has filed a formal parliamentary report calling the decision “contrary to common logic.”

Hersonissos isn’t just a holiday spot; it’s a logistical titan. During the summer months, the population swells to the size of a major urban center. Yet, as we approach the 2026 season, the “flagship” of Cretan tourism has been inexplicably snubbed by the Hellenic Police Headquarters.

MP Fragiskos Parasiris (PASOK-KINAL) has stepped in to highlight the absurdity of this decision. In a report to the Minister of Citizen Protection, he relayed the Heraklion Police Employees’ Union’s fierce protests. The message is clear: leaving Hersonissos without seasonal reinforcements is not just an administrative oversight—it’s a threat to public safety.

A Million Guests, No Guard

The numbers tell a story of extreme operational burden. Hersonissos handles roughly a million visitors a year. Policing a 24-hour entertainment and hospitality hub of this scale requires more than just “good intentions.” Currently, the local station is operating with a deficit of 22 organic positions.

Parasiris argues that the region’s smooth operation so far has relied solely on the “superhuman efforts” of officers working at the point of exhaustion. By excluding the department from the 2026 reinforcement list, the government is effectively rolling the dice on the safety of locals and international tourists alike.

Image vs. Reality

This move strikes at the heart of the “safe destination” brand that the Ministry of Tourism loves to promote. You can’t market Hersonissos as a premium global destination while simultaneously stripping away the security infrastructure that keeps it functional.

The MP is demanding an immediate review of the order, specifically calling for the secondment of staff and the placement of at least six investigative officers to handle the surge in seasonal caseloads. In a year where regional stability is already a major concern for travelers, cutting police presence in Crete’s busiest hub looks less like “optimization” and more like a gamble with the island’s international reputation.