Ikos Kissamos Resort Opening Delayed to 2026

The anticipated opening of the Ikos Kissamos Resort has been rescheduled to May 2026, postponing the original plan for a May 2025 debut.

Delayed Opening: Originally set for 2025, now scheduled for 2026.

Originally set for 2025, now scheduled for 2026. Location: Western Crete, on the Kissamos bayfront.

Western Crete, on the Kissamos bayfront. Scale: Over 200,000 sq.m. area with 414 rooms and 1280 beds.

Over 200,000 sq.m. area with 414 rooms and 1280 beds. Investment: Over €125 million investment and creation of 750+ jobs.

Over €125 million investment and creation of 750+ jobs. Concerns: Possible negative effect on local character, especially Livadia Beach.

The updated Ikos resorts map on the Group’s official website confirms the new opening date for Ikos Kissamos.

The impressive Ikos Kissamos resort will span over 203,000 square meters near the Agios Antonios Kallergianon area. This far western region of Crete is known for its few larger villages that preserve the authentic Cretan essence. However, there are apprehensions about the resort’s impact on the local charm and unspoiled nature, particularly on Livadia Beach.

In December 2023, the Municipality of Chania’s Construction Service granted permission to build the exquisite 400-room Ikos Kissamos luxury 5-star hotel and resort on the picturesque bayfront of Western Crete. Earlier that year, the Sani/Ikos Group announced the purchase of over 30 land plots, collectively spanning 200,000 square meters on the bay of Kissamos. This strategic acquisition marks the brand’s first foray under the Ikos Resorts name on the island. Projected investments in Crete exceed €125 million, and the initiative promises the creation of more than 750 new job opportunities. However, construction delays are likely to incur additional costs.

Other Planned Features

The entire project, which includes 414 rooms and 1280 beds, is structured into eight distinct areas:

Deluxe Room Area 1

Deluxe Room Area 2

Standard Room Area 1

Standard Room Area 2

Beachfront Area, encompassing the restaurant and gym buildings (Special Buildings 1)

Area for Sports Facilities (Special Buildings 2)

Spa and Theater Area (Special Buildings 3)

Supporting Facilities Area (Special Buildings 4)

To meet the project’s diverse needs, various constructions are planned by the operator:

Swimming pools, covering a total area of approximately 5,830 m² and a volume of 7,600 m³, consisting of four outdoor pools, one heated indoor pool, four heated outdoor pools, and sixteen private pools.

Internal road network.

Internal water supply network.

Internal drainage network.

An external sewer network, connecting to the E.E.L. Municipality of Kissamos.

External water supply network connecting to the municipal reservoir at the “Parthenon” location in the Municipal Community of Kissamos.

Bridges that facilitate communication between two sections of the project site, divided by a stream.

Designated parking spaces.

Landscaping areas, thoughtfully designed and arranged.

Concerns Voiced by Opponents

Local Character Erosion: The large-scale development threatens the unique charm and traditional essence of Kissamos.

The large-scale development threatens the unique charm and traditional essence of Kissamos. Livadia Beach Transformation: This tranquil beach, known for its few small hotels and tavernas, risks becoming a generic destination for all-inclusive tourists.

This tranquil beach, known for its few small hotels and tavernas, risks becoming a generic destination for all-inclusive tourists. Environmental Impact: The natural beauty and serenity of the area may be compromised.

Critics argue that the expansive Ikos Kissamos complex, with its array of hotels, bungalows, and villas along 600 meters of pristine beaches, might not meet developers’ high expectations. Many fear that the traditional and tranquil charm of Livadia Beach, once dotted with small hotels and tavernas, will be lost to the influx of all-inclusive tourists from across Europe.

Once a serene Greek holiday spot, Livadia Beach could lose its peaceful ambience and become another crowded destination for all-inclusive tourists.

Livadia Beach Details

Location: Starts 1km east of Kissamos, next to the town’s stadium, and extends to Korfalonas beach.

Starts 1km east of Kissamos, next to the town’s stadium, and extends to Korfalonas beach. Characteristics: A 2km stretch of mostly sandy beach with some pebbles.

A 2km stretch of mostly sandy beach with some pebbles. Conditions: Open to winds, shallow waters, often wavy.

Open to winds, shallow waters, often wavy. Amenities: Limited organization with sparse umbrellas, small hotels, and restaurants.

Limited organization with sparse umbrellas, small hotels, and restaurants. Atmosphere: Due to its length, it generally appears empty, ideal for quiet, windless days close to city amenities.

Livadia Beach, Kissamos (Photo: Cretan Beaches)

As construction faces delays and the project looms larger, the promise of luxury and new jobs is clouded by fears of lost local heritage and pristine landscapes transformed into tourist hubs. The question remains: will Ikos Kissamos meet its grand expectations or undermine the very essence of Crete it aims to celebrate?