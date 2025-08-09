Tourists Shocked as Ammunition Found Near Ierapetra Beach

A diver found an ammunition shell – possibly an old missile – near the Ierapetra beach.

Authorities moved quickly to protect public safety.

The ammunition is about 50 cm long, heavily rusted, and lies 2.5 meters under water.

Experts are working on safe removal.

A calm morning in Ierapetra turned tense after a diver made a surprising discovery close to the well-known beach. Around 20 meters from the shoreline, at a depth of roughly 2.5 meters, the diver spotted a large object. With a length of about 50 centimeters and clear signs of rust, the item looked like old ammunition, possibly a shell.

Swift Reaction from the Coast Guard

The Ierapetra Port Authority jumped into action after reports from the diver. First, they marked off the area to keep divers safe. Next, the coast guard staff notified the proper authorities so that experts could investigate and remove the ammunition without risk.

Steps taken included:

Marking the discovery site with clear signs.

Alerting visitors to stay away from the area.

Informing explosives specialists for further review.

Working to prevent any threat to tourists.

A spokesperson for the coast guard stated, “Our team responded to ensure safety for everyone. We’re working with specialists to identify and safely remove the ammunition from the sea.”

Officials have not yet determined where the shell came from or if it poses any danger. Investigations are still underway, and updates will follow as experts assess the find.

What This Means for Tourists

Access to the specific section of the beach is limited until the ammunition is safely handled.

Swimmers should follow all posted warnings and talk to lifeguards for updates.

Local tourism staff are ready to answer visitor questions.

Tourists planning to visit Ierapetra’s beaches can still enjoy the area, but should stay informed and follow any guidance from local staff and officials.

The Century-Old Stockpile

Sunken ammunition and toxic chemicals have been part of the seafloor for nearly one hundred years. Over time, those weapons have broken open, seeping harmful substances like TNT, mustard gas, arsenic, and phosgene into the water. This slow leak changes the makeup of the sea, affecting both acidity and temperature. Local ecosystems lose their natural balance when exposed to these chemicals.

While plenty is said about the dangers of plastic and microplastics, the risk from dumped ammunition rarely makes headlines. Fish snared near these sites can build up dangerous chemicals. Eating them might lead to a buildup of cancer-causing substances in people over time.

Modern marine technology is changing the way sunken ammunition is found and handled. Experts are using artificial intelligence and advanced mapping tools to locate hidden weapons. Some ammunition gets safely disarmed with underwater jets, while others are brought up and destroyed elsewhere. These efforts are seen as important for cleaning up not just around Ierapetra, but the entire Mediterranean Sea.