Santorini to Participate in the Yeosu World Island Expo 2026

On August 7, 2025, the Santorini city hall became the hub for an important diplomatic meeting, marking a step forward in the Santorini-South Korea relationship. The primary purpose was to confirm Santorini’s participation in the upcoming Yeosu World Island Exposition 2026 and to strengthen cultural and travel links between the two destinations.

Santorini’s Mayor Nikos Zorzos, along with Georgia Nomikou (Municipal Council and Tourism Committee Chair), Minas Kafieris (DEYATH President), Iakovos Valvis (Community President of Exo Gonia), and Nikos Zafeiropoulos (Mayor’s Press Office Advisor), met with Yeosu’s Deputy Mayor Choi Junggi, Deputy Head for the Expo Seongwon Myung, and Secretary Kang Byeonguk.

Their discussions centered on how Santorini would participate in the Expo, while also expanding bonds between these iconic coastal communities. The Yeosu delegation made a clear impression with their “eagerness to showcase global islands and foster international exchange,” as Deputy Mayor Choi Junggi put it.

Building Stronger Bridges

At this gathering, Santorini officials signed a letter of intent, signaling clear interest in working with Yeosu. Mayor Nikos Zorzos noted, “Santorini’s story deserves a place at the Yeosu Expo, and we believe this partnership can inspire new cultural and business exchanges.”

Santorini’s participation in the Yeosu Expo will highlight its traditions, local flavor, and responsible tourism. Organizers seek to attract more visitors from South Korea and across Asia. Georgia Nomikou explained, “We want travelers to see not only Santorini’s beauty but its soul—our customs, our arts, and our unique approach to sustainability.”

Direct Flights on the Horizon

Beyond the Expo, talk turned to new transport links. Ongoing cooperation with the Greek Embassy in Korea continues to launch direct flights between Seoul and Athens. This move will make Santorini more accessible to Korean travelers and streamline partnerships between the two regions.

This meeting reflects Santorini’s broader push to connect with the Asian market after a strong presence at the KOTFA International Tourism Fair in Seoul earlier in June 2025. By growing international partnerships, Santorini builds its reputation as a leading island destination while enriching cultural and economic ties.

Set from September to November 2026 and hosted by the South Korean government, the Yeosu Expo will gather islands from around the world. The exhibition puts a spotlight on culture, sustainability, and innovative public policy for island communities.