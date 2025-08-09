Gale-Force Winds Stop Ferry Traffic in Greece

Gale-force winds reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour hit the Aegean Sea early Friday. The Greek Coast Guard responded by issuing a sailing ban for ferries, set to last until at least 1 p.m. local time. Ports buzzed with frustrated travelers as the wind battered the coast.

Impacted Ports

By sunrise, ferries at the country’s busiest points had to remain anchored. The ban covered all major ports in Attica, including:

Piraeus

Rafina

Lavrio

Only some routes in the Argosaronikos area were still running. The port of Rafina suspended trips to the Cyclades but allowed ferries to Marmari to operate.

Relief for Some After the Ban Eased

By Friday evening, a few companies cautiously restarted crossings from Piraeus despite earlier disruptions. Officials expected more departures later as the wind calmed.

Local media reported that, “Some ferry companies decided to resume their schedules on a case-by-case basis, taking their own responsibility as the rules allow.”

Port authorities kept their guard up, with the Coast Guard explaining, “Travelers are strongly advised to double-check with ferry operators before heading to the ports, due to severe congestion and delays,” about the large crowds and waiting cars.

Waiting for Better Weather

The winds are forecast to ease temporarily after midnight, only to pick up again by Saturday. Strong north winds are likely to sweep across the Aegean and eastern mainland until at least Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard, “There will be intervals of high winds over the weekend. We ask passengers to stay in touch with travel companies and the nearest port authority for updates.”

State broadcaster ERT described chaotic scenes at Athens’ main ports: “Some travelers have been waiting since early morning. Others made long journeys from different cities only to have their trips canceled.” Only ferries to the Argo-Saronic islands and Marmari in southern Evia kept operating during the peak of the ban.

Stranded Passengers Flood the Ports

Thousands of people could not board their ferries on Friday morning and lined up at ticket counters, hoping for news. The Coast Guard reminded travelers not to crowd the ports if their departure is uncertain, since dozens of canceled sailings created massive gridlock.

The traffic jams were particularly bad at Piraeus, Lavrio, and Rafina. Rows of cars stretched along the docks, and people settled in with luggage as they waited for the latest weather reports.

What Passengers Should Know

With wind gusts threatening to disrupt schedules through the weekend, authorities recommend all travelers:

Contact their ferry company before leaving for the port.

Double-check departure times, as changes happen quickly.

Keep track of updates through the official Coast Guard website or helplines.

Anyone planning to travel to the Greek islands soon will need to stay patient and stay tuned to updates. The islands may be waiting, but for now, the wind calls the shots.