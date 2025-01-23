HOTELEX Shanghai 2025: The Premier Event for Hospitality and Foodservice Professionals

HOTELEX Shanghai 2025 builds on over 30 years of global hospitality expertise.

The event spans 12 categories, covering kitchen equipment, beverages, franchising, and more.

Over 40 competitions and forums, including the World Coffee Events, will take place.

The International Coffee, Wine & Food Festival will feature 300+ brands and immersive experiences.

Scheduled for March 30–April 2, 2025, at NECC Shanghai, free tickets are available online.

Visa-Free Travel Sparks Opportunities in Hospitality

Visitors from 54 countries can now explore China without a visa for up to 72 or 144 hours, based on their city of arrival. This policy applies to 38 major ports across 18 provinces, streamlining travel for tourists and businesses. It’s a golden opportunity for industry players to tap into China’s ever-expanding market while travellers immerse themselves in local experiences.

Such policies align perfectly with evolving trends in food service. From healthier menus to sustainable packaging and smart technologies, the hospitality sector is transforming to meet modern needs.

HOTELEX Shanghai 2025 Is Set to Impress

After a record-breaking 2024 event, HOTELEX Shanghai returns from March 30 to April 2, 2025, at NECC Shanghai. For over three decades, this expo has drawn industry leaders from around the globe, showcasing the best in hospitality equipment and services. The 2024 edition attracted 283,046 attendees, including an impressive 15,761 international visitors—a staggering 80% jump from the year prior.

Expect to see:

12 dynamic exhibition categories, including kitchen tools, beverages, bakery supplies, and catering design.

Over 3,800 major brands and businesses filling all 14 show halls.

Talks and demos from top-tier manufacturers and innovators.

Adding to the excitement, HOTELEX will host 40+ high-profile competitions and panels. The World Bread Competition, the Catering Industry Summit, and the ever-popular World Coffee Events are among these. The International Coffee, Wine & Food Festival, featuring 300 brands (including 25 international ones), will create a lively atmosphere with plenty to sample.

HOTELEX Shanghai 2025 promises an immersive peek into the future of hospitality. Don’t miss the energy, expertise, and opportunities waiting from March 30–April 2. Register now to claim your free ticket and explore what’s next in food service innovation.