TUI Greece and Prime Minister Mitsotakis Discuss Tourism Growth

TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis met in Athens.

Discussions focus on Greek tourism growth and collaboration.

TUI plans new source markets in Asia and Latin America.

Tourism’s role in Greece’s economy and employment highlighted.

Calls for reforms to secure long-term growth in Europe.

TUI Greece: A Key Player in Tourism

TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel and Thomas Ellerbeck, a Group Executive Committee member, met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. Their discussions revolved around boosting Greek tourism and enhancing economic opportunities despite shifting political conditions across Europe.

Ebel stated, “Tourism has been essential to Greece’s economic development, showcasing the country as a success story in Europe.” Demand for Greek destinations continues to rise, with TUI seeing positive numbers across all its European source markets this summer.

The meeting highlighted the importance of a stable and supportive business climate to attract investments. “Maintaining a reliable business environment is critical for growth,” Ebel added. He also emphasized corporate incentives for sustainable expansion in Greece.

What’s Next for Greek Tourism?

TUI Greece plays a significant role in Greek tourism, serving approximately four million customers yearly. With operations in all major Greek destinations, the company manages 48 hotels employing over 1,200 staff. Additionally, its cruise operations bring more than 250,000 passengers to 20 Greek ports annually.

During the talks, new opportunities for collaboration were outlined, such as opening new source markets in Asia and Latin America. TUI has committed to supporting Greece in developing emerging destinations within the country. The company noted that Greek tourism stimulates urban economies and promotes employment in rural areas where it has established a solid presence.

Both parties stressed tourism’s potential to foster economic progress, with Mitsotakis and Ebel agreeing on the necessity of further European reforms to ensure lasting growth.

What This Meeting Means for TUI and Greek Tourism:

Reinforces Greece’s position as a top destination for TUI.

Points to expanded sourcing of travellers from Asia and Latin America.

Highlights TUI’s role in boosting employment in rural Greek regions.

Opens discussions on reforming policies for sustainable tourism expansion.

Greece’s tourism sector remains unstoppable, and TUI Greece plans to continue shaping its future with strategic initiatives and collaborations.