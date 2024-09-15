Holy Myrtle of Paliani Honoured on September 24

The Holy Myrtle of Paliani is a sacred tree with the embedded icon of the Virgin Mary;

Annual celebration on September 24 for the Holy Myrtle;

Paliani Monastery’s strategic location near Heraklion;

Rich historical legacy and influences from Minoan religion;

Architectural remnants from the Byzantine era;

Museum housing significant icons and historical artefacts.

Paliani Monastery, a spiritual beacon in Crete, is renowned for its ancient myrtle tree, or Myrtus communis. This tree, revered as the Holy Myrtle, is not just a plant but a symbol of divine presence. It is celebrated annually on September 24, a day that resonates with the faithful. Local lore holds that within its trunk resides the icon of Panagia Mirtidiotissa, the Virgin Mary entwined with myrtle branches, a belief that adds to the tree’s spiritual significance.

The monastery of Paliani stands at 280 meters altitude, near Avgeniki and Venerato, approximately 20 kilometres southwest of Heraklion. It is dedicated to the Assumption and celebrates its feast on August 15. Though its exact founding date remains unknown, the monastery has a legacy that intertwines with the veneration of the Holy Myrtle, a relic of Minoan tree worship.

A Tale of Divine Mystery

The story begins in a densely forested area. Villagers, in their quest for farmland, set the forest ablaze. Amidst the flames, they heard the Virgin Mary’s voice, leading them to discover her painted icon surrounded by myrtle. Remarkably, when children later visited, they saw the painted branches transform into real sprouts, wrapping around the icon. To this day, the icon is said to be visible only to children.

A Site of Miracles and Tradition

Visitors to Paliani witness a sight that evokes awe and wonder. A candle burns beside the myrtle, a symbol of the countless miracles attributed to it. The offerings adorning its branches are a testament to its miraculous reputation, a tradition that has been upheld for centuries. The veneration of the Holy Myrtle reflects ancient practices, echoing the tree-worshipping traditions of the Minoan civilization, and adds to the site’s mystical allure.

Rich History and Architecture

The term “Paliani” may derive from “Palia Moni,” meaning Old Monastery, or possibly from the nearby ancient city of Apolonia. Historically patriarchal, it amassed significant wealth and dependencies, though it faced destruction and hardship during the Ottoman era. Resilience led to its quick restoration, solidifying its place among Crete’s wealthiest monasteries.

The basilica’s main church features three aisles honouring the Assumption, the Three Hierarchs, and St. Panteleimon, with a separate chapel for the Holy Apostles. Initially, ancient Byzantine columns supported the structure. Visitors can find marble remnants from this era scattered throughout the grounds. Enriched with icons and relics of great historical value, the monastery invites discovery from dawn to dusk.