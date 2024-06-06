June 14-16: Venerato 2024 Culture Festival Program

If you are in Heraklion next weekend, you should attend the Venerato 2024 Culture Festival, at least for one of its eventful days. On June 14-16, the fete will feature local cuisine, wine tasting, live music, and dance, all in a lively outdoor celebration. While the festival is free to attend, vendors will offer wine tasting and food at affordable prices in an effort to promote Cretan intangible values and heritage.

Venerato 2024 Culture Festival Program

On June 14 , in the picturesque central square of the village, you can discover the authentic taste of Crete’s culinary traditions. The evening will commence at 6:00 pm with a welcoming address by the president of the cultural association “Apollon.” Following the introduction, local women and homemakers will showcase the rich culinary heritage of their homeland. Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to sample a variety of traditional Cretan dishes, each representing the essence of the region’s cuisine. Complementing these delectable dishes is a selection of fine Cretan wines, allowing guests to explore the distinctive flavours and aromas of the local produce.

On June 15, a dedicated wine tasting event awaits oenophiles and other wine enthusiasts in the enchanting square of Lera, where a beautifully curated ambience enhances the scenic surroundings. Expert oenologists will guide the tasting process, providing insights into each wine's production, history, and unique characteristics. Guests will also have the opportunity to pair these exquisite wines with selected cheeses and other dishes, ensuring a comprehensive dining experience. For those passionate about wine and eager to delve deeper into the art of winemaking, this event promises an enriching and flavorful journey. The gathering will begin at 4:00 pm at the parking lot of the Holy Monastery of Paliani, starting with a brief tour of the monastery. Attendees will also visit the ancient olive tree and local vineyards, where the esteemed oenologist, Harkoutsis Ioannis, will discuss the grape varieties cultivated in the region.

On June 16, the main music and dance event in the village's central square will be held at 7:00 pm, where skilled performers will showcase traditional dances from across Greece. Spectators will be treated to dances from Crete, Macedonia, Thrace, Epirus, Pontus, Asia Minor, and other areas, presenting a vibrant and dynamic display that offers a journey through Greece's rich traditions and cultural heritage.

Venerato Village Attractions

While the festival allows you to discover the region’s intangible heritage, several landmarks are also worth visiting.

The picturesque village of Venerato, situated 20 kilometres from Heraklion, served as a retreat for Venetian lords in the 16th century. Its charm was so captivating that they likened it to Venice. As a result, the Venetian nobles residing here built numerous opulent homes. Remarkably, several of these Venetian mansions still stand today, with some believed to have functioned as defensive towers.

Paliani Monastery (Photo: Cretanbeaches.com)

Nestled at 280 meters above sea level, the Paliani Monastery lies adjacent to the villages of Avgeniki and Venerato, east of the wild Venerato Gorge. Dedicated to the Assumption, the monastery celebrates its feast day on August 15. Recognized as one of the oldest monasteries in Crete, its exact founding date remains uncertain. A notable feature is the Holy Myrtle of Paliani in the churchyard, associated with an icon of the Virgin Mary and revered as a relic of Minoan tree worship.

Holy Myrtle of Paliani (Photo: Cretanbeaches.com)

Legend speaks of a time when the area was forested, and villagers, upon hearing the Virgin Mary’s voice, discovered her icon adorned with myrtle branches. Over time, these branches sprouted and enveloped the icon, which is said to be visible only to children.

Visitors to Paliani can observe a lit candle next to the myrtle and numerous offerings hanging from its branches like small testaments to its miraculous reputation.

The lesser-known Venerato Gorge is near Venerato village and Paliani Monastery. Despite its short length of approximately 500 meters, the gorge’s beauty captivates visitors, although human activities mar it. The gorge offers a scenic walk, beginning at Avgeniki village and concluding at the church of Agios Fanourios in Venerato. Agios Fanourios, built beneath a steep cliff, provides a starting point for exploring both the gorge and Venerato village.

In the Kouroupi area, the canyon walls nearly converge, forming small waterfalls. (Photo: Cretanbeaches.com)

The Apollonas River flows through the gorge year-round, carrying water from Agia Varvara to the Giofyros River. Until the 1950s, locals relied on the river for drinking water and irrigation, and it supported various wildlife, including turtles, eels, and crabs. Unfortunately, pollution and domestic sewage have severely degraded the ecosystem. However, the river is surrounded by lush vegetation and plane trees, complemented by an old watermill.

Passing the watermill, visitors encounter Gra Spiliara (Old Cave), home to many wild pigeons. The cave and the gorge were refuges during the Turkish Era and the German Occupation of Crete. Hikers may need to traverse wet areas and climb rocks, and wearing a helmet is recommended due to the risk of falling stones caused by goats.

In the Kouroupi area, the canyon walls nearly converge, forming small waterfalls. A narrow slit in the rock, wide enough for one person, extends 20 meters before ending in a cliff with a 7-meter drop and a deep pond. Kouroupi marks the end of the walkable section of the gorge.