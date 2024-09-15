‘Reconnection’ Art Exhibition Opens in Paleochora

Paleochora, Crete—Visitors at the Art Flow Studio Gallery can experience “Reconnection,” an immersive exhibition running from September 21 to 29. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with morning visits by appointment, this event promises a harmonious blend of ancient and contemporary art forms.

The exhibition kicks off with a vernissage on September 21 at 6:30 p.m., featuring free entry, refreshments, and engaging live music to enrich the experience.

“Reconnection” showcases the works of Eveline J. Oswald and Gianni Pitzalis, who breathe new life into traditional art forms. Utilizing techniques such as metalwork and cross-stitch, adapted for modern tastes, the artists imbue their pieces with profound emotional depth. They craft their art from an eclectic array of materials, including wood, metals, and recycled fabric, transforming them into captivating works of creativity.

This nine-day event invites art lovers to explore diverse themes, from Upcycling to Pop Art, sometimes skirting the edges of kitsch and provocativeness. The artists liberate themselves from conventional judgments, delivering a raw, cathartic flow of creativity. This exhibition is a bold celebration of artistic expression and innovation, inviting all to witness the freedom and diversity of modern artistry.