Razgrad Zoo Ready for Autumn with New Upgrades

Razgrad Zoo renovations improve habitats for various animals.

New feeders and sandboxes introduced.

Future plans include upgrades in the Lion and Ibex areas.

Part of a larger municipal project for ongoing zoo improvements.

The animals at Razgrad Zoo are stepping into autumn with refreshed living spaces. After a series of renovations, improvements have been made to the quarters housing ponies, nandus, ibexes, Vietnamese pigs, fallow deer, and llamas. According to BTA, Ivaylo Nedelchev, the zoo engineer and head of the Zoo Division, confirmed this update.

The roof structures of indoor areas and the canopies of outdoor shelters have been wholly replaced to provide warmth during cooler months. For ponies and fallow deer, new dual-zone feeders have been installed. Additionally, sandboxes have been created for the ponies and nandus, allowing them to enjoy sand bathing. Nedelchev mentioned that a canopy will soon be added to the llamas’ enclosure. Plans also include updating the play structures in the lions’ enclosure and constructing a rock garden for the bearded ibex area.

Zornitsa Evgenieva, the Deputy Mayor of Razgrad, mentioned that these upgrades are part of a municipally funded project to modernize the zoo’s facilities. In previous stages, new aviaries were built for birds, which comprise most of the zoo’s inhabitants, alongside new spaces for the monkeys and, earlier, the lions. She also noted that the fence across from the “Huvepharma Arena” stadium will soon be replaced, completing the overall renewal of the zoo’s perimeter.

Located in the City Park, the Razgrad Zoo is a beloved spot for residents and visitors alike. The animals attract attention not just from children but also from their families. For instance, Atanas and his five-year-old grandson Krum visit almost daily, enjoying the animals and the park’s refreshing environment. Regular visitor Merlin also commented on her children’s joy in watching the goats and birds.

Housing 45 mammals and nearly 100 birds of various species, the zoo’s newest residents include two vervet monkeys, quickly becoming a highlight alongside the two lions. Nedelchev emphasized that no current plans exist to expand the zoo or introduce new species.

Visitors are kindly reminded not to feed the animals, as it poses health risks to them. Nedelchev pointed out, “Although everyone loves animals, they are well cared for, and treats given by visitors can be harmful, leading to health problems or even fatal outcomes.”