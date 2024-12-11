Argophilia

Heraklion’s 2025 Technical Program Approved: A €35.5M Investment in Everyday Life

- December 11th, 2024 11:19 am

The Municipality of Heraklion has set its sights on improving daily life with its 2025 Technical Program, approved by the City Council. This €35.5 million plan focuses on boosting infrastructure and enhancing quality of life both in the city and surrounding villages. What’s the funding breakdown? Two-thirds of the budget will come from various programs, while the remaining portion will rely on municipal resources.

Key Highlights

Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos presented the program, highlighting its significance and careful planning. Here’s what’s in store:

  • Infrastructure upgrades across Heraklion.
  • Projects aimed at better everyday living for residents.
  • A balanced distribution of resources across urban and rural areas.
  • Funding ratio: 67% from external programs, 33% directly from the Municipality.
Heraklion Allocated 35.5M Euros for 2025 Public Works Program

During his presentation, Kalokairinos emphasized that the program aligns with the city’s broader development strategy. He described how the funding distribution shows promise for long-term balance. He also assured residents that as 2025 progresses and new projects mature, funding efficiency will improve even further.

