Love Radio Crete Spreads Holiday Cheer with Exciting Toy Drive Events in Heraklion

For the 13th year in a row, Love Radio Crete 102.8 partners with the Region of Crete and the vibrant community of Heraklion under the shared motto: “No child without a toy this Christmas.”

Since its start in 2012, the “Toy Drive—Gift Giveaway” initiative has grown into Crete’s largest community-driven event promoting corporate social responsibility. The mission is simple: gather toys and donate them to local organizations and social structures supported by the Region of Crete.

There are numerous drop-off points for toys throughout Heraklion. These include kindergartens, elementary schools, central spots around the city, and Love Radio Crete’s own headquarters. Residents are encouraged to stop by and leave toys for children in need.

Entertainment Meets Generosity

Over the years, the initiative has expanded to include live performances by popular artists. Anyone can enjoy free concerts while contributing to a worthwhile cause. Additionally, smaller private concerts are hosted within the social care facilities for the little ones, creating unforgettable Christmas memories.

One local resident, Maria Papadaki, shared her thoughts: “It’s more than a campaign—it’s happiness for children across Heraklion. I can’t wait to attend!”

A Show-Stopping Weekend Awaits

This year, everything culminates in a three-day celebration at Eleftherias Square:

Friday, December 13: Performances by Josephine & FY

Performances by Josephine & FY Saturday, December 14: Christmas carols, dance showcases by local schools, and a Cretan night with traditional dancing

Christmas carols, dance showcases by local schools, and a Cretan night with traditional dancing Sunday, December 15: Performances by Apon & Lila, with a special appearance by Sidarta

A Star-Powered Effort

Adding extra excitement to this year’s campaign, renowned artist Despina Vandi joins as the ambassador of kindness. Alongside other artists, she will visit social structures, deliver Christmas presents, sing with children, and spread joy.

Another resident, Nikos Gavriilakis, shared his excitement: “I look forward to seeing Despina perform and supporting this incredible cause!”

Organized by a Dedicated Team

This initiative is made possible thanks to:

Organizer: Love Radio Crete 102.8

Love Radio Crete 102.8 Co-organizer: Region of Crete

Region of Crete Main sponsor: Zaros Natural Mineral Water

Zaros Natural Mineral Water Sponsors: Melissa pasta, Citroen Emm. Veneris AE, Kriton Artos, AKMI IEK, Tsirogalakis coffee, KRIS language centre, Pilates by Tonia, Kalogerakis Cretan cheeses

Melissa pasta, Citroen Emm. Veneris AE, Kriton Artos, AKMI IEK, Tsirogalakis coffee, KRIS language centre, Pilates by Tonia, Kalogerakis Cretan cheeses Supporters: Nanou Donuts, Youth Crete, Barbariou truffles, AS Company, Mac Cosmetics, Porta Medina boutique hotel, Creta TV, and Entexnos 92.5

Love Radio Crete 102.8 extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to this year’s efforts. The “Toy Drive—Gift Giveaway” highlights how small acts can have a big community impact. Get involved, and let’s make this holiday season magical for every child!