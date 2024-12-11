Heraklion’s New Year Kickoff with the Munich Camerata Orchestra

The Cultural and Conference Center of Heraklion (Πολιτιστικό Συνεδριακό Κέντρο Ηρακλείου) is set to welcome 2025 in style. Over the first weekend in January, the renowned Munich Camerata Orchestra, led by internationally acclaimed conductor Myron Michailidis, will grace the stage.

Founded in Munich in the fall of 1998, the Camerata brings together virtuoso string musicians. Their repertoire spans works from the late Renaissance through Romanticism. For the residents of Heraklion, their performance promises a festive program filled with beloved compositions—a vibrant start to the year.

Event Highlights

Location: Cultural and Conference Center of Crete Address: Plastira & Romanou, 71201 Heraklion, Greece Tickets Available:

€35, €25, €18 (General Admission)

€18, €12 (Students, Unemployed, Disabled, Families with multiple children, and youth under 25)

Ticket Purchase Options:

Vikelea Library Bookstore : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9:30 AM–2:30 PM / Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 AM–2:00 PM & 5:30 PM–8:30 PM (Call 2813409247)

: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday: 9:30 AM–2:30 PM / Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 AM–2:00 PM & 5:30 PM–8:30 PM (Call 2813409247) Online : Check availability on ticketservices.gr

: Check availability on ticketservices.gr At the Venue: Before the event begins

Performance Details

Conductor: Myron Michailidis

Myron Michailidis Orchestra: Munich Camerata

Munich Camerata Venue: Andreas and Maria Kalokairinos Hall

Sponsorship Support

This grand event is made possible through the generosity of several sponsors:

Official Airline Partner: Aegean Airlines

Aegean Airlines Lodging Sponsors: Metaxa Hospitality Group, Economou Hotels, Karatarakis Hotels & Restaurants, and Hellenic Hotels “Capsis S.A.”

Metaxa Hospitality Group, Economou Hotels, Karatarakis Hotels & Restaurants, and Hellenic Hotels “Capsis S.A.” Road Transport Sponsor: Union Coach Services

Union Coach Services Ferry Transport Sponsor: Minoan Lines

Minoan Lines Certification Partner: TUV AUSTRIA

TUV AUSTRIA Education Partner: ΙΕΚ ΑΚΜΗ

ΙΕΚ ΑΚΜΗ Health & Safety Partner: ERGOPROLIPSIS

Major Sponsors: SYFAK Pharmacists Cooperative of the Aegean & Crete, Halkiadakis S.A.

Media Partners: ERT3, ERT Heraklion, ERT Chania

Don’t miss this celebratory performance filled with orchestral vibrancy and the joy of new beginnings!