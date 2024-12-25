Heraklion Mayor Alexis Kalokerinos Announces Major Investments in Urban Development

Mayor Alexis Kalokerinos outlined Heraklion’s ambitious development plans, focusing on urban renewal, education, waste management, renewable energy, and key infrastructure projects. Over €100 million is earmarked to propel the city forward over the coming years.

Educational Infrastructure : Investments of over €6.5 million will fund new schools, including specialized institutions and updates to existing facilities like the Academy complex and Mitera. Future programs worth €2.5 million are expected to further develop school infrastructure.

Waste Management : The city is reviving its Green Point initiative, which faced prior challenges. Total costs for waste infrastructure developments, including underground bins and monitoring systems, reach €5.5 million. Additional investments include a €38 million waste-processing unit under ESDAC, marking a regional milestone.

Energy and Sustainability : Energy upgrades for key facilities, like the Pancretan Stadium (€2 million), and the smart city monitoring system (€500,000), are in the pipeline. Sustainable urban strategies will see another €3.6 million investment, supporting green development.

Major Revitalization Projects: Notable investments include €6.3 million for revamping Agia Triada and €5 million for Neoria. Upcoming projects involve anti-erosion efforts in the Dermatas Bay area and discussions for large-scale developments, like Democracy Avenue parking facilities and irrigation solutions targeting 30,000 acres of farmland.

Kalokerinos acknowledged the complexity of urban challenges, emphasizing the municipality’s focus on balancing daily needs and long-term improvement plans. “This budget represents our commitment to addressing Heraklion’s problems head-on while prioritizing tangible benefits for our residents,” he stated.

Mayor Alexis Kalokerinos also highlighted how the planned funding aligns with the city’s evolving needs, underlining transparency and precision in resource allocation and described the blueprint as a strategic step toward building a more efficient, innovative, and community-focused Heraklion.