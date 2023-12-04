Breaking News: Heraklion Airport Likely to Close for a Week

In an interview on Creta TV this morning, the manager of the Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” (IATA: HER, ICAO: LGIR), Giorgos Pliakas, stated that the airport will likely close for a week because of runaway works.

The upcoming runway asphalting project at Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” will likely result in a temporary closure of the airport and a week-long suspension of flights. The airport manager, Giorgos Pliakas, revealed on CRETA Television that approximately 800 meters of the runway are set to be paved. Passengers will be redirected to Chania International Airport “Daskalogiannis” (IATA: CHQ, ICAO: LGSA) and Sitia Public Airport “Vitsentzos Kornaros” (IATA: JSH, ICAO: LGST) during this period.

Furthermore, plans are in place to promptly address the longstanding air conditioning issues at Heraklion airport, with a budget of around two million Euros allocated for the replacement of units. The installation of new units on the roof is scheduled to be completed within the next two weeks, just in time for the upcoming holidays.

During a recent meeting with Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Christina Alexopoulou, Mr. Pliakas also requested improvements to the lighting fixtures and additional support for the airport staff.