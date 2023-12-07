Heraklion Airport 8.5 MM Passengers

Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” has achieved a significant milestone by handling over 8.6 million passengers in the span of a single season from January to November of this year. This sets a new all-time record for the airport, surpassing the previous record set in 2018. Airport Manager George Pliakas has projected that the total number of passengers for 2023 will likely reach 8.7 million.

Pliakas has also highlighted the impending plans for further development and renovation at the airport, emphasizing the intention to repave an additional 800 meters of runway. This ambitious project, if initiated, may require the airport to temporarily close for a few days, most likely in February. The airport management is eagerly awaiting approval to commence this significant undertaking, which forms a crucial part of the airport’s strategy to accommodate the ever-increasing influx of visitors.

In addition to the renovation plans, the airport manager has addressed concerns regarding the air conditioning system and the condition of the airport’s facilities. In an interview with NeaKriti (in Greek), he assured the public that efforts are underway to address these issues, with the anticipation of resolving the air conditioning problems before the upcoming tourist season. Furthermore, plans for the renovation of the airport’s toilets have been included in a comprehensive memorandum submitted for consideration.

The airport’s remarkable achievement in passenger handling reflects its pivotal role as a gateway to the captivating beauty of Heraklion and the surrounding areas. With its strategic location and commitment to continuous improvement, Heraklion International Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” continues to set new standards for excellence in air travel.