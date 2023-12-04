Rosewood Blue Palace to Open in Crete in 2025

After a radical transformation, the Blue Palace in Crete will reopen in 2025 as part of the Rosewood portfolio. Nestled between the charming village of Plaka and the elegant port of Elounda, the resort will blend with its surroundings.

The new Rosewood Blue Palace will embody the essence of the Greek Islands while reflecting Rosewood’s A Sense of Place® philosophy.

With its eclectic boutiques, crystal-clear waters, and warm hospitality, the coastal retreat has been chosen as the ideal location for Rosewood’s debut in this sought-after destination. Positioned on a picturesque hillside and offering stunning views of a private beach, Rosewood Blue Palace will also reflect the brand’s commitment to personalized service and experiential offerings.

With a compelling landscape that has fascinated explorers for centuries, we are delighted to mark our entrance into Greece with this stunning resort. Crete is an ideal location for creating meaningful connections that bring our guests closer to the soul of the destination and takes them far beyond their expectations. onia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group

The renovated resort will include 154 rooms and suites, with 85 featuring private pools for those seeking added seclusion. Renowned Grecian firm K-Studio will bring Cretan tradition and identity to life through interior design. Additionally, acclaimed Greek-born, London-based interior designer Afroditi Krassa will elevate the resort’s culinary spaces, which will house six restaurants and bars.

For twenty years, Blue Palace has been a labour of love, a cherished family legacy, and a tribute to the authentic spirit of Crete – a history defined by exceptional service and attention to every detail.

We could not have found a better partner than Rosewood, known for their mindful approach, timeless elegance and extraordinary experiences, for Blue Palace’s next chapter. Rosewood’s commitment to preserving the essence of each destination aligns seamlessly with our vision for the resort, ensuring that every guest is enveloped in the warmth of genuine hospitality. Entrusting Blue Palace’s legacy to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts allows us to embark on a new journey, nurturing our vision with Phāea. Agapi and Costantza Sbokou, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Phāea

Crete is ideal for Rosewood’s debut in Greece, appealing to discerning travellers who appreciate natural splendour and authentic experiences. The transformation of the renowned Rosewood Blue Palace represents the brand’s commitment to enhancing established properties. This stunning addition joins a prestigious collection of European destinations, including Rosewood London, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Rosewood Villa Magna, Rosewood Vienna, and Rosewood Munich, with Rosewood Amsterdam and Rosewood Schloss Fuschl soon to follow in the coming year.