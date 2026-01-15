Heraklion has launched a new “Green Mission” through its recycling rewards platform Followgreen, and this month’s theme is… Artificial Intelligence is saving the planet.

Yes, really.

Because nothing says “eco-friendly awareness campaign” quite like the phrase “AI in service of the planet”—a sentence powered entirely by electricity, server farms, and optimism.

Still, jokes aside: the campaign is part of the Municipality of Heraklion’s ongoing effort to keep citizens engaged with recycling and environmental awareness through small rewards, interactive content, and monthly giveaways.

If you are already using Followgreen, you might as well earn the points.

What the New Green Mission Is

The new mission is titled “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Planet.” Its stated goal is to explore how “smart” technology can help:

reduce waste

save energy

make recycling more efficient

This month’s content includes:

one article

two interactive quizzes

The municipality frames it as learning how tech can guide more sustainable choices—as long as it is used responsibly.

(Which is a polite way of admitting that the same tech can also guide you toward buying seven things you do not need and having them delivered in three separate packages.)

The Prize (Because Morals Alone Are Apparently Not Enough)

One winner will receive a Kodak Digital Camera AZ255 Black.

Yes—recycling points, quizzes, and the possibility of winning a camera. The system is basically: learn something, click a little, win something, repeat next month.

How to Participate

To earn points and qualify for the draw, users need to:

Complete all steps of the current Green Mission

of the current Green Mission Then submit participation in the active draw via the platform.

Winners are selected by electronic random draw, and the prize is sent via courier after identity verification. Participation is only valid if the mission goals are completed.

The Cynical Truth and the Useful Truth

The cynical truth: AI is not “green” by nature, and it does not run on hugs and sunlight. AI does not float in the air like a clean little miracle. It runs on data centres — massive buildings packed with thousands, sometimes tens of thousands of servers operating 24/7. Those servers require constant power and even more for cooling, because the heat they generate is not tolerable. Training and running large AI models require significant electricity and water for cooling infrastructure, so the carbon footprint depends heavily on whether the energy comes from renewables or fossil fuels. So when we say “AI for the planet,” the missing sentence is: only if the planet is not paying the hidden bill in electricity, water, and emissions.

The useful truth: if a quirky mission makes even a few more residents recycle properly, reduce waste, and take environmental issues more seriously, then fine. Let the quizzes roll. Let someone win the camera. It is still better than doing nothing. And yes, it is still Followgreen doing what Followgreen does best: gamifying responsibility — because modern life apparently needs prizes to behave like adults.