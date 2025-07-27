Bulgaria’s Summer Tourism Revenue Powers Hospitality Amid Staff Shortages

Nearly 70% of Bulgaria’s tourism revenue is generated during the summer months.

Off-season months see fluctuations in hotel staff and occupancy levels.

Only a third of hotels report that business has improved since last year.

Hotel costs continue to rise faster than income.

Many hotels struggle to find enough workers to meet their needs.

Room prices have increased modestly, but most owners do not expect significant hikes soon.

Industry leaders are betting on young staff and practical training to patch workforce gaps.

The Rhythm of the Summer

Bulgaria, that kaleidoscopic strip of the Balkans, stages its grand holiday pageant when the heat turns up and the Black Sea glitters with sunburnt ambition. For hoteliers from Sofia to Sunny Beach, summer isn’t just a season—it’s the main story, the cash season, the dance where seventy percent of annual tourism income flashes in all at once. The stage, as always, is set for sun-soaked dramas and quirky staffing nightmares.

Picture this: early June, and the hotel corridors echo a little more than usual. Staff, moving like chess pieces, wait to see if the board fills up. By midsummer, tables fill and poolside towels bloom like wildflowers. Summer, in Bulgaria, is the heartbeat. Everything pulses to its rhythm.

A Peek Behind the Curtains: How Hoteliers See It

The Bulgarian Association of Professionals in Hotel Management ran its numbers in late June, scribbling out a snapshot of the season’s warm-up act. Surprise—a third of hotel managers felt that the action was picking up from last year. About the same number shrugged, noting that business hadn’t changed much. A sliver claimed that staff levels rose by a tenth, while another equally sized group watched their teams shrink by the same margin. Hotel managers, staring at their spreadsheets, probably whispered prayers to the ancient Thracian gods of hospitality.

Duchev, the association’s sharp-witted executive, unspooled the story for public radio with a sigh. These numbers only hint at what’s to come; the whole summer bonanza had yet to crash in.

The Numbers: Beds, Heads, and Leva

Staff numbers at Bulgaria’s hotels swing between thirty and fifty percent—sometimes more, sometimes less—depending on the day and the barometer. About a third of hotels report they’re more than half full, while a respectable chunk operate at quieter hums, even below thirty percent. Not exactly the stuff of epic romance novels, but such is the prelude in the hospitality business.

Room prices tell their own quietly ambitious tale. Forty percent of hotels charge between 100 and 200 BGN per night, while a solid third keep their rates below 100 BGN. Not everyone is writing their fairy tale this year. Almost half of hoteliers decided to raise prices by a modest ten percent. The rest keep their expectations (and price boards) steady, hedging bets on summer’s later fireworks.

Payroll, Problems, and Faint Rays of Hope

Even as revenues nudge up by about ten percent for the early part of 2025, hotel costs seem to have a mind of their own, speeding ahead with ten to twenty percent (or more) increases in expenses. Some owners mutter quietly in the background, counting out coins and headaches.

If you wander from bar to bar in Varna or loiter on the polished marble at a spa in Plovdiv, you’ll hear the same refrain: the staff shortage. It colors every conversation, every hopeful glance at a job application. Most hoteliers agree—it’s the biggest roadblock. Duchev, never one to let a good crisis slip by unnoticed, points toward rising wages as the next chapter, with tall tales of training programs and summer internships designed to lure in the next wave of young staff (who, one imagines, can make a bed and a mojito without breaking a sweat).

As July 2025 ticks by, Bulgaria’s hospitality world sits in its usual summer reverie—half sun-kissed, half worried, and always a little magical. For tourists out on the town or lounging by the sea, the show goes on—as it always has and probably always will.