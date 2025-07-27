Svilosa Landslide in Balchik Ongoing Risks and Safety Warnings

The Svilosa landslide area near Balchik is currently considered dangerous.

A video presentation has been prepared to seek state support for stabilization.

Experts from several official agencies inspected the site on July 18, 2025.

Infrastructure damage and active landslides were reported.

Increased caution is advised for all tourists in the affected region.

Actions to stabilize the landslide await official instructions and funding.

Regular site checks confirmed increased risks and the need for immediate support.

Professor Stefcho Stoynev, a field expert, is expected to provide further guidance soon.

Inspection Details and Immediate Concerns

On July 18, 2025, a commission comprising specialists from Balchik Municipality, Geoprotection Varna, Water & Sewage, and the Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service conducted a site check at the Svilosa landslide. Deputy Mayor for Territorial Development, Dimitrin Dimitrov, confirmed the urgency: “We have identified actual active elements of damaged infrastructure, leaks within the landslide extent and active collapses. “

The inspection included a thorough review of all vertical shafts in the Svilosa sector, with the condition and function of each facility carefully documented.

Ongoing Risks for Tourists and Residents

Balchik’s coastline remains unstable, with signs of further collapse continuing. Regular site reviews have identified additional threats near the neighboring Albena and Fish-Fish landslides. The authorities emphasize the importance of remaining cautious in areas designated as at-risk.

A recent warning from Geoprotection Varna recommends securing the section between Fish-Fish and Albena, where landslide activity remains high. Dimitrov urges all visitors to exercise heightened awareness: “For everyone passing through, the warning for increased caution applies,” he stated.

Next Steps and Plans for Stabilization

The municipality has compiled a video to present to state authorities, aiming to secure assistance for landslide stabilization. Actions will be determined after receiving directions and support from the Interdepartmental Recovery and Assistance Commission at the Council of Ministers. Dimitrov emphasized the need for immediate help: “We need assistance from the Interdepartmental Commission for Reconstruction and Assistance under the Council of Ministers,” he explained, reaffirming the pressing need for reinforcement efforts.

Professor Stefcho Stoynev, who has expertise in managing projects at this site, is scheduled to visit next week. His assessment will support the development of a specific action plan.

What Tourists Should Know

Avoid areas with posted danger signs or visible instability.

Follow updates from local authorities regarding closures or reroutes.

The ongoing monitoring ensures safety remains a top priority.

Although stabilization is in progress, tourists should take warnings seriously and plan activities carefully when near the Svilosa landslide or adjacent risk zones. Visit Balchik with care and stay informed for a safe and enjoyable experience.

