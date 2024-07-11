Very High Fire Risk Warning for Friday, July 12

Yellow Fire Danger Warning issued for Crete;

issued for Crete; Regions of Eastern Macedonia & Thrace on orange (VH=very high) alert;

Citizens are urged to avoid fire-causing activities;

Immediate fire reporting to the Fire Service at 199;

Visit civilprotection.gov.gr for safety instructions.

Regions at Risk

The Greek General Secretariat of Civil Protection has issued a yellow fire danger warning for Crete and an orange alert for parts of Eastern Macedonia & Thrace, predicting a very high risk of fire (category 4) for Friday, July 12, 2024. The orange alert includes the Evros and Rhodope regional units.

Yellow Fire Danger Warning

All fine dry materials catch fire quickly; fires start easily from any source.

Unattended brush and campfires are likely to spread.

Fires move rapidly and tend to create smaller, secondary fires nearby.

High-intensity burning may occur on slopes or where fine fuels are dense.

Fire can become severe and hard to control without prompt and strong intervention.

Very High (Orange) Fire Danger Warning

Fires ignite easily from all sources and spread rapidly after ignition.

Spot fires pose a continuous threat.

Fires in light fuels can quickly become intense, displaying long-distance spotting and fire whirlwinds when entering heavier fuels.

Directly attacking the head of such fires becomes nearly impossible after just a few minutes.

The latest very high fire danger warning issued by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection highlights significant fire dangers for today, Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Key regions facing heightened fire risks include:

Attica Region (including the island of Kythira) Peloponnese Region (notably Corinthia, Argolis, and Laconia) Central Greece (including Boeotia and Evia) Eastern Macedonia & Thrace (particularly the Evros Region)

Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Fire Service reported a fire in low grasslands close to Alexandroupoli, a port city in northern Greece. The blaze erupted at the 611th kilometre of the Egnatia highway, prompting significant concern under the Yellow Fire Danger Warning.

A force of 25 firefighters has been dispatched to combat the flames. This effort includes a specialized team on foot and a helicopter, all working tirelessly in response to the yellow fire alert.

Government and Public Preparedness

Authorities are on heightened alert in these regions, prepared to respond swiftly to any fire outbreaks. The General Secretariat advises residents to exercise extreme caution and avoid activities that could inadvertently ignite fires. Actions such as burning dry vegetation, using spark-producing machinery, or smoking bees are strongly discouraged. The burning of fields is strictly prohibited during this fire protection season.

Citizens’ Responsibilities and Resources

Citizens are reminded to immediately report any fires to the Fire Service by dialling 199. For detailed information and self-protection guidelines, visit the General Secretariat of Civil Protection’s website at civilprotection.gov.gr.

By adhering to these precautions and remaining vigilant, the community can collectively help prevent fire hazards and ensure safety during this high-risk period.