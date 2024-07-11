Urgent Weather and Fire Danger Alert for Heraklion

Weather Warning : Strong winds up to 7 Beaufort

: Strong winds up to 7 Beaufort Fire Danger : A yellow fire danger alert issued

: A yellow fire danger alert issued Action Required : All boat and ship owners to secure vessels

: All boat and ship owners to secure vessels Safety Precautions: Fishing and recreational boats to avoid sea

Weather Forecast and Fire Alert

The Central Port Authority of Heraklion has announced a yellow fire danger warning for tomorrow, Friday, July 12. According to the E.M.Y/EMK Weather Forecast Bulletin dated 11/7/2024, the area will experience clear skies with northerly winds ranging from 4 to 6 Beaufort, intensifying locally to 7 Beaufort. Winds are expected to weaken slightly by evening. Temperatures will reach up to 32 degrees Celsius, with southern Crete seeing highs of 36 degrees.

In light of these conditions, a yellow fire alert has also been issued. This cautionary measure underscores the heightened risk of fires and emphasizes the need for vigilance and preparedness.

Safety Instructions for Mariners and Residents

Ship and small boat owners in the region are urged to ensure their vessels are securely moored to withstand the expected winds. It’s imperative that professional fishing boats, recreational vessels, and small watercraft remain out of operation during the weather alert period.

Tugs, lifeguards, fishing crews, and volunteer groups have been requested to stay on standby, ready to assist if necessary. Local media, both print and electronic, are asked to continually broadcast these instructions and warnings while the hazardous weather persists.

The Central Port Authority of Heraklion is fully equipped and ready to respond to emergencies. Personnel and available floating and land resources are on standby to assist vessels or individuals in distress. The community’s cooperation and adherence to these guidelines are crucial for ensuring safety during this period of elevated weather and fire risk.