Historic Discovery Near Cape Kamenjak

16th Century Brass Trumpets Found Off Istria

In the southern reaches of Istria, just off Cape Kamenjak’s rocky shoreline, underwater archaeologists have stumbled upon a remarkable find (link opens reportage in Croatian): within the hull of a sunken sailing ship, they unearthed brass trumpets dating back to the late 16th century. These instruments, produced in the Netherlands, are unique globally, as none alike had ever been discovered before.

Premantura’s watery depths likely conceal countless relics of ancient vessels. In this recently unearthed ship, archaeologists found an extraordinary cargo—brass trumpets that were rare and costly during the 16th century.

A Collection of Unmatched Historical Significance

Assistant Professor Luka Bekić from the International Center for Underwater Archaeology in Zadar explained that the ship carried the trumpets in pieces. He noted that they likely had over ten brass trumpets. Globally, fewer than ten similar trumpets from the 16th century exist in renowned museums. This find will create the world’s largest and rarest collection of such trumpets, as all of these known instruments were made in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Alongside the trumpets, the archaeological team uncovered beads and ceramic vessels, indicating the ship was possibly transporting grain to famine-stricken Venice when it sank in a Kvarner storm.

More evidence, including northern pottery and, of course, the trumpets themselves, points to the ship’s Dutch origins.

Advanced Documentation and Future Exhibits

The archaeological team documented the site using modern digital methods. Roko Surić emphasized the benefits of creating a photogrammetric model, which minimizes dive time and allows for precise documentation, ultimately providing a comprehensive picture of the site.

Once restored, these rare brass trumpets are expected to be exhibited in Pula. The ship’s remnants, featuring three cannons, will remain submerged, safeguarded by a cutting-edge method used for the first time in this project. Zdenka Vrgoč highlighted the success of this protection effort, which involves using anodes and potential measurements to ensure preservation. This technique will also benefit other metal objects underwater, extending their lifespan and enhancing their display potential.

The discovery has bolstered interest in Premantura’s waters. Divers continuously flock to the area, welcomed by new and old underwater sites. Robert Lehotkaj, head of the Diving Center of India, noted that every discovery invigorates frequent divers and attracts new ones, thereby continually offering fresh explorations.