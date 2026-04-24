Hainan has launched a flight voucher program worth RMB 5 million (~$730,000) on Trip.com to subsidize inbound international flights until August 30, 2026.

Travelers from Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea receive roughly $58 in direct flight subsidies, while long-haul international travelers from the West receive nearly $90.

The program is integrated directly into the Trip.com app across 30 global sites, streamlining the path from “search” to “settled fare.”

Leveraging a visa-free policy for 86 countries, Hainan saw a 54% spike in inbound tourists in Q1 2026 alone.

While the Mediterranean is bracing for rising fuel costs and traveler caution, China’s “southern tropical island” is leaning into its status as a Free Trade Port. The “Discount Flights to Hainan” campaign is a surgical strike aimed at the 2026 summer season. By partnering with Trip.com, Hainan isn’t just advertising; it’s actively lowering the barrier to entry for over 30 global markets simultaneously.

Beyond the Airfare

The subsidy is only one layer of the “Hainan Loop.” The province has rolled out 16 specialized tour routes—ranging from wellness and deep-sea exploration to family educational tours—ensuring that once the traveler arrives on a discounted ticket, there is a clear “spending path” already paved for them.

Additional benefits are being funneled through the “NihaoChina” and UnionPay apps, offering discounts on dining, transportation, and health services. This level of digital integration creates a “cradle-to-grave” tourist experience that minimizes friction and maximizes per-capita spend.

A Lesson for Europe?

Hainan’s explosive growth (495,000 inbound tourists in three months) is no accident. It is the result of combining aggressive visa-free entry policies with direct financial incentives. As major European destinations navigate geopolitical tensions and inflation, Hainan’s “RMB 5 Million” gamble serves as a reminder of how quickly the global tourism map can shift when state policy and tech platforms align.