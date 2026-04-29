Labor unions and collectives announce mass mobilizations across all major Cretan cities for Friday, May 1.

Demonstrations focus on the erosion of the eight-hour workday and the rise of the “war economy.”

Major rallies are scheduled for Chania’s Market Square and Heraklion’s Eleftherias Square at 10:00 AM.

Protesters demand an end to Greek military involvement in Middle Eastern and Ukrainian conflicts.

Reminder: Greek ferries will remain docked on May 1, due to a 24-hour nationwide strike by the PNO seafarers’ union. Plan your travel accordingly.

“The blood-red thread connects the historical struggles of our class… from Chicago to the tobacco workers of Thessaloniki in ’36, reaching today where governments demand 13-hour workdays. We will not pay for their wars.” — ADEDY Chania Branch.

A Red Thread of Resistance

The air in Crete this Friday will not be filled with the usual spring tranquility. Instead, the streets of Chania and Heraklion will echo with a legacy that spans 140 years. From the 1886 Haymarket riot in Chicago to the 200 communists executed at Kaisariani in 1944, the island’s labor unions see a direct “red thread” connecting historical sacrifice to modern struggle. For the workers of the ADEDY Chania branch and the Pensioners’ Union of Heraklion, May Day is not a holiday—it is a day of active strike against a reality they describe as increasingly exploitative.

The Cost of the “War Economy”

A primary theme in this year’s mobilizations is the stark rejection of Greece’s role in international conflicts. Collectives like the Resistance Initiative are vocal about the country’s transformation into a “base for killers,” citing the Souda Bay facility and the deployment of Greek frigates and Patriot missiles abroad. The rhetoric is sharp: labor leaders argue that while €7 billion was funneled into NATO expenditures and armaments in 2025, the average Cretan household finds its wages exhausted by the 15th of the month. They view the current “war economy” as a direct thief of social welfare, health, and education.

Labor Rights in the Crosshairs

The transition from a traditional eight-hour day to what unions describe as “13-hour days” and “six-day work weeks” is the focal point of the domestic grievances. Protesters are highlighting a grim statistic: over 200 workplace deaths in 2025, including the recent tragedy at the Biolanta factory. There is a profound sense of betrayal regarding “crumbs” offered as minimum wage increases. At the same time, the cost of energy and basic goods continues to climb. The Pensioners’ Union of Heraklion has joined the call, emphasizing that the scientific and technological progress of 2026—including AI and automation—should be used to reduce labor hours, not intensify the exploitation of older people or the precariousness of the youth.

The Heraklion Pensioners’ Association at the May Day Strike Message

“The Heraklion IKA Pensioners’ Association honors Labor Day and will participate in the May 1 strike at Eleftherias Square at 10: 00 a.m. and calls on all retirees and workers to participate en masse to ensure the strike’s success.

140 years since the workers’ uprising that sealed the struggle for the 8-hour workday, the fight under modern conditions for a reduction in working hours—for a 7-hour, 5-day workweek, or a 35-hour workweek—is not a utopia. From the workers of Chicago in 1886 to May 1936, with the tobacco workers of Thessaloniki, and the heroic sacrifice of 200 Communists on May 1, 1944, in Kaisariani, a “red” thread of blood unbreakably links these historic struggles to the working class of our country.

Today, at a time when the world is ablaze with rivalries and war fronts are spreading and multiplying, we, the country’s retirees, raise our voices and shout:

NO SACRIFICES FOR THE PROFITS AND WARS OF THE CAPITALISTS. ORGANIZATION AND STRUGGLE AGAINST THE SYSTEM OF EXPLOITATION.

We will not pay for the economic consequences of the war; no cuts to spending on healthcare, social benefits, insurance, or pensions.

Colleagues and Fellow Retirees, We are called upon to give our best so that our presence at this year’s strike rallies is worthy of the historic significance of this day.

We are participating en masse in all the rallies, sending a resounding message of demand and resistance.

We are standing up for our lives, for our pensions, for the future of our children.

LONG LIVE MAY 1ST – INTERNATIONAL WORKERS’ DAY.”

The Call to the Squares

The demonstrations will start simultaneously across the island. In Chania, the gathering at Market Square (Agora) serves as the primary hub for resistance groups and ADEDY.

Meanwhile, in Heraklion, the Pensioners’ Union and local syndicates will occupy Eleftherias Square. Their message is a rejection of “messiahs” and political saviors, calling instead for a “wall of peace” and a radical reorganization of production that prioritizes human life over corporate profit margins.