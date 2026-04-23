Business Travel Braces for Impact as Geopolitical Storm Clouds Over Europe

Industry optimism for 2026 has plummeted from 59% in January to just 41% in April, with European sentiment hit the hardest.

from 59% in January to just 41% in April, with European sentiment hit the hardest. 92% of European travel managers now cite geopolitical instability as their primary concern, overshadowing inflation and costs.

as their primary concern, overshadowing inflation and costs. Corporate Google searches for travel safety are up, and 76% of buyers report that regional conflicts are now dictating where and how employees travel.

are up, and 76% of buyers report that regional conflicts are now dictating where and how employees travel. Over half of companies have altered their meeting strategies, with many shifting back to virtual formats to avoid “high-friction” travel zones.

The global business travel industry is entering a “high-alert” phase as 2026 progresses. According to the latest sentiment poll from the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the era of unbridled recovery is over. More than 500 professionals across the industry were surveyed, and what emerges is not a collapse, but something arguably more awkward: a system continuing out of habit while losing confidence in itself. Organizations are still flying, but with a degree of caution and operational complexity not seen since the height of the pandemic.

While North America remains cautiously positive, Europe has officially tipped into pessimism. For the first time in years, industry experts expressing a negative outlook (38%) now outweigh those who remain optimistic (21%).

Geopolitics: The New Bottom Line

In January, the industry was focused on “leverage” and “optimizing” budgets. By April, the focus shifted entirely to survival and safety. Nearly 80% of global respondents—and a staggering 92% in Europe—now identify geopolitical conflict as the dominant risk for the year.

The tension involving Iran and the wider Middle East is no longer a distant concern. It is actively reshaping flight paths, forcing itinerary changes, and suspending travel to specific regional hubs. For 76% of corporate buyers, “Duty of Care”—the legal and moral obligation to keep employees safe—is now the primary filter for every travel decision.

The Return of the Virtual Meeting

In a bid to navigate this high-friction environment, more than half of global businesses have scrapped their Q2 and Q3 event strategies. The trend is most pronounced in Europe, where 33% of buyers are aggressively shifting in-person meetings back to virtual platforms such as Zoom or Teams to avoid travel disruptions.

The cracks are most visible in meetings and events:

56% of companies have already changed their approach

26% are shifting to virtual formats

24% are canceling outright

And yet, the same buyers insist that:

Sales meetings

Conferences

…cannot be replaced.

The value of the handshake hasn’t disappeared entirely. Travel managers report that sales meetings and major international trade shows remain the hardest activities to replace digitally. Even amid rising fuel costs and safety alerts, the need to connect in person remains a core business driver—albeit a much more expensive and stressful one.

AI to the Rescue?

No modern report is complete without invoking artificial intelligence as the solution to everything short of bad weather. As complexity grows, travel managers are turning to technology to keep their heads above water. 41% of organizations are now proactively using AI to forecast travel spending and manage crisis responses in real-time. 28% are already using it through existing tools. AI promises:

Better pricing insight

Smarter forecasting

Improved decision-making

What it does not promise is cheaper flights, fewer conflicts, or less chaos. But it sounds impressive in a paragraph, which is what matters.

One of the more entertaining parts of the report is the sudden elevation of the travel manager into something close to a geopolitical risk analyst.

According to respondents:

70% say the role is now “more strategic.”

Responsibilities now include crisis response, safety, and policy shifts.

In plain English: someone who used to book flights is now expected to navigate global instability. Good luck with that.